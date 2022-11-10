Back in 2008, members of Hattiesburg City Council adopted the daylily as the city’s official flower, and 10 years later the Hub City was the first in the nation to be recognized as a “Daylily City” by the American Daylily Society.

Those honors are reflected in Hattiesburg’s 37th large-scale mural, “Daylily Destination,” unveiled November 14 by the Hattiesburg Alliance for Public Art and project partners. The mural, which depicts daylilies of various colors against a vibrant background, is located on the side of the Waites Building, across from the Bakery Building on Newman Street in downtown Hattiesburg.

“We’re well on our way to being the ‘City of 100 Murals,’ and with each one that comes out, we’re more impressed by the breadth of artist quality that we have, and the number of organizations that are taking ownership over their community and making these things happen,” Mayor Toby Barker said.

The work was designed and completed by local artist Kym Braley Garraway and measures approximately 50 feet wide and more than 10 feet tall.

“We have the most beautiful city,” Garraway said. “I’ve lived here all of my life – I’ll never leave because this is my home – and my vision when I was a little girl was just to have art everywhere.

“We have so many talented artists in this area and such a great staff to put it together. So I just rejoice in the fact that we have such a beautiful place to live, and that people are taking pride in their walls.

“Daylily Destination” was funded by HAPA, along with the Hattiesburg Area Daylily Society and property owners Andrew and Laura Waites.

“The Hattiesburg Area Daylily Society is excited to share our love of daylilies with the people of Hattiesburg through this beautiful mural,” said Chuck Holcomb, president of the society.

Kristen Brock, who serves as program director for the Hattiesburg Alliance for Public Art, said the mural is in a perfect location for visitors and residents to easily see.

“We are always happy when public art showcases the multifaceted culture of our community. This new mural highlights the outdoor and artistic offerings found in Hattiesburg,” shesaid. “This mural is located on a highly-trafficked thoroughfare, and we are extremely grateful to the property owners for allowing HAPA to showcase public art on such a prominent building facade.”