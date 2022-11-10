Another individual has been apprehended in connection with the recent shooting on West 5th Street in Hattiesburg that left five people injured and two dead, bringing the number of arrests to five.

Ryan Moore, public information officer with the Hattiesburg Police Department, said on November 14, 19-year-old David James Lee of Hattiesburg was arrested and charged with two counts of accessory after the fact of 1stdegree murder and three counts of accessory after the fact of aggravated assault.

Other arrests and charges include:

Malik Moore, 20, of Hattiesburg. Charged with one count of 1st degree murder and one count of tampering with evidence.

Justin Williams, 20, of Hattiesburg. Charged with first degree murder, aggravated assault and tampering with evidence.

Jordan Willis, 19, of Hattiesburg. Charged with tampering with physical evidence, two counts of accessory after the fact of murder and three counts of accessory after the fact of aggravated assault.

A 16-year-old juvenile. Charged with two counts of accessory after the fact of murder and three counts of accessory after the fact of aggravated assault.

The shooting occurred on November 2 in the 100 block of West 5th Street in Hattiesburg. Officers responded to the scene just before 7 p.m. and found five individuals suffering from gunshot wounds, who were transported from the scene to a local hospital.

Two of the individuals were pronounced dead by Forrest County deputy coroner Lisa Klem, and have been identified as 48-year-old Ricardo Hollingsworth and 57-year-old Sherry Strickland, both of Hattiesburg.

As the investigation progressed, officers learned that the incident was isolated and started with an argument between neighbors on the scene.

“They were gathered in the roadway and in the yards, continuing to argue, and what started as an argument led to a fistfight,” Ryan Moore said during a recent news conference. “That fistfight continued to escalate – continued to get out of hand – then individuals went and pulled guns.

“During that process, there was an exchange of gunfire by multiple individuals involved in this incident. Everybody that was injured in this matter was either in the yard or the roadway in this incident.”

Additional charges and arrests are pending.

The investigation is still ongoing at this time. Anyone with information is encouraged to call HPD at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Police at (601) 582-7867.

“No matter how small it is, no matter how irrelevant you think it is, if you see something, say something,” Ryan Moore said. “We need your information so we can continue this investigation and hold the people accountable.”

In an additional twist, at approximately 11 p.m. the day after the shooting, the house where the shooting occurred caught on fire, with firefighters arriving to find flames coming from the roof and interior of the home. The house was unoccupied at the time, and no injuries were reported, although the fire was deemed suspicious.