Forrest County District 3 Supervisor Burkett Ross knows the value of education and the importance of incentivizing teachers to be innovators in their classrooms.

A donation of $18,000 to the Petal Education Foundation was distributed to teachers as Mini Grants for $1000 each.

Twenty-six teachers wrote and submitted proposals last spring. A review committee scored the proposals and awards were made at the beginning of the school year.

The following teachers are in the process of ordering and receiving supplies and equipment to implement the proposed teaching tools: Nicole Cooley, Erin Bilbo, Keshia Coulter, Crystal Giles, Jon Lawless, Allison Trusty, Dana Reed, Courtney Phillips, Shannon McRaney, Katie Watkins, Ashley Roberts, Jennifer Burkhalter, Sherrill Adamo, Monica Allgood, Jaci Anderson, Ashlynn Herrin, Halley Robertson, Kierra Smith, Karen Fordham and Missy Hamilton.

We are so grateful to Mr. Burkett Ross and the Forrest County Board of Supervisors for this donation. The board members will be invited to see the grants in action very soon at our five schools and the Coleman Center for Families and Children.