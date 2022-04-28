Dr. Bradley G. Bond is the Petal School District Academic Hall of Fame recipient for 2022.

The Hall of Fame was established in 1989 to honor graduates who distinguish themselves through academic and professional achievement. These individuals serve as role models for Petal School District students by exhibiting the attitudes, knowledge, and life-long learning skills essential to thrive as responsible citizens. Bond will join thirty-seven outstanding graduates previously selected.

Brad Bond graduated from Petal High School in 1981. He earned his B.S and Master’s Degree from the University of Southern Mississippi in 1984 and 1987 respectively. In 1993, he earned his Doctorate in History from Louisiana State University.

Dr. Bond has served as director of undergraduate and graduate studies in the department of history, director of the University Forum, Project Manager, African Studies Program Development, special assistant to the Provost, director of the Learning Enhancement Center and Assistant Provost at the University of Southern Mississippi. In 2006 Dr. Bond began his tenure at Northern Illinois University where he has served as assistant dean of the graduate school, acting dean of the graduate school, and associate vice president and dean of the graduate school.

As Graduate School Dean of Northern Illinois University, he was selected by The Institute of International Education to be part of a 15-member delegation to represent the United States in India to strengthen ties in higher education between these two countries.

Bond has secured numerous grants in excess of 1.5 million dollars for higher education projects, authored and edited many articles and publications, provided select university, professional and community services. Bond is the author or editor of four books, all of which treat the American South in the eighteenth, nineteenth, and twentieth centuries.

He is married to the former Deborah Weatherford, whose parents, Ford and Eunice, as well as his parents, Abe and Ione Bond, all reside in Petal. His children, Zoe and Gareth live, respectively, with their spouses in Huntsville, Alabama and Lincoln, Nebraska.

Bond will be inducted in the Petal School District Academic Hall of Fame and address the 2022 graduating seniors at graduation on May 13 at 6 p.m. at the Petal Panther Football Stadium.