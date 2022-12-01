On Dec. 1, officials from the Forrest County Tax Collector’s Office announced that Billy Hudson, who currently served as the county’s tax collector and previously for three terms as a member of the Mississippi State Senate, has passed away.

He was 84 years old. Hudson is survived by his wife Barbara, along with five children and several grandchildren.

Zac Howell, chief deputy tax collector, said the manner of Hudson’s death has not yet been released, but Hudson died on November 30 surrounded by friends and family.

“Mr. Hudson truly enjoyed serving and assisting his fellow citizens to better themselves and their circumstances,” said a statement issued by Hudson’s office. “He strived to make Forrest County a better place for us all and will be greatly missed.”

Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. December 2 at Hattiesburg Community Church, 114 Newell Sullivan Road in Hattiesburg. Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. December 3 at the same church.

Hudson, a Republican, served as an alderman for The City of Magee and for two terms as the District 5 representative for the Forrest County Board of Supervisors, where he also was president of the board for four years. He was elected in 2007 to the Senate, where he served District 45 for 12 years.

While in the Senate, he was assigned to the following committees: Senate Agriculture Committee (chairman); Senate County Affairs Committee (vice chairman); Senate Education Committee; Environmental Protection, Conservation and Water Resources Committee; Labor Committee; Finance Committee; Highways and Transportation Committee; and the Veterans and Military Affairs Committee.

He was elected in 2019 as Forrest County tax collector.

Hudson attended the University of Southern Mississippi, the University of Arizona and Perkinston Junior College. He has worked as a rancher as was the CEO of Hudson Salvage.

“All of Forrest County is hurting from the loss of its native son, Mr. Billy Hudson,” reads a statement from the Forrest County Board of Supervisors, issued by board president David Hogan. “For generations, (Hogan’s) family was fortunate enough to have adjoining farms with the Hudsons in the Dixie community. While he is most widely known as a successful businessman through his longtime leadership of Hudson’s Salvage, his post-retirement career in public service is what really inspires us.

“As a member and president of the Forrest County Board of Supervisors, state senator, and most recently, Forrest County tax collector, Billy was tireless in his efforts to serve his community personally and to make Forrest County a better place. He will be sorely missed, and the thoughts and prayers of the board of supervisors are with Barbara, his children and grandchildren.”

A special election will not be held to determine Hudson’s successor as tax collector. Supervisors are currently working with officials from the Mississippi Department of Revenue to determine a course of action in the interim.