Officials from The First, A National Banking Association, recently stepped up to the plate for local Pre-K initiatives, recently giving $350,000 for the Early Learning Collaborative in three area school districts.

That breaks down to $100,000 to the Petal School District, $125,000 to the Lamar County School District and $125,000 to the Hattiesburg Public School District. The Early Learning Collaborative is a tax credit program that gives participants the opportunity to be eligible to receive a 1:1 state tax credit for the donated amount, up to $1 million.

The funds help Pre-K programs that serve 4-year-olds in the area.

“It’s simple for us – we’re headquartered here, and this is our back yard, and it is very important to give back to these schools,” said Chase Blankenship, who serves as Forrest/Lamar County Market president for the bank. “We chose to do that because, one, with the Early Learning Collaborative … we’re able to take taxes that would be spent up in Jackson, and instead give it to these schools to support early childhood education.

“To me, it’s a no-brainer for not just me, but for our company. This is the third year we’ve done it, and I think collectively, we’ve given approximately $1.4 million to the three schools over (that time).”

The program is a result of the Early Learning Collaborative Act of 2013, which was approved by the Mississippi Legislature to establish, expand and support successful early childhood education and development services.

The Petal Early Learning Collaborative includes a partnership between the Petal School District, Pearl River Valley Opportunity and Petal Excel By Five.

Funds from the tax credit can be used for initiatives such as the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, a nationwide program that provides free books for children from birth to 5 years old.

“It’s special to be a able to have a local partner like (the bank) to invest in our district, and allow us to use those funds to impact future Panthers through the Early Learning Collaborative, and our Coleman Center for Families that we operate in our school district,” said Matt Dillon, superintendent of the Petal School District. “We continue to get repeat donors that come every year to invest through this initiative, and it’s such a blessing to have this money that otherwise wouldn’t exist, to be able to do the great things we’re doing around early childhood education.

“Anything that we can do to better prepare the kids to have a firm foundation before they enter kindergarten (is great). It’s another example of the Petal community coming together around the school district to assist.”

Steven Hampton, superintendent of the Lamar County School District, said contributions like those from the bank a great help to the district, as it allows officials to serve more children than what can be funded by the state.

“It’s allowed us to put seat belts in buses to transport students whose parents (may not be able to do that),” Hampton said. “We’ve added teachers, teacher assistants and the furniture that goes along with Pre-K classrooms.

“There’s a lot that goes into early childhood education, so it helps us tremendously in providing that education for our students.”

The tax credit program will remain open through the end of the year. Individuals or businesses interested in participating can contact the central office of the school district of their choice.