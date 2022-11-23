Aldi, the Germany-based international supermarket chain, is bringing a new location to Hattiesburg, although corporate officials are keeping the details on the downlow for the time being.

The store will be located in an upcoming shopping center on U.S. 98, near Lakewood Drive and Walmart, and will be the seventh Aldi in Mississippi. A timeframe for the opening of the store has not been disclosed.

“We are excited to confirm our plans to open the first Aldi store in Hattiesburg, but do not have further details at this time,” said Heather Moore, vice president of the Loxley Division of Aldi. “We will reach back out once we have more specific details.”

According to the chain’s website, Aldi is just a tad different than most grocery stores in the area, in particular because of a couple of different methods used at the stores that officials say cuts down costs for customers.

The first thing shoppers may notice is that a deposit of a quarter is required to use a shopping cart. However, the quarter will be returned once the cart is put back in the corral.

Officials say that procedure negates the need to hire additional staff to wrangle the costs, which allows the store to pass those savings on to the customers.

Secondly, customers are not required to bring their own shopping bags, but officials encourage guests to bring their own reusable grocery bags or buy some at checkout. That, in turn, saves money because the store does not have to add the cost of non-reusable bags to its prices.

Aldi stores often display a wide variety of items at discount prices, and specialize in offerings such as food, beverages, toilet paper, sanitary articles and other inexpensive household items.

Although customers will find name-brand items at the store, more than 90 percent of the items are private label, Aldi-exclusive brands. Aldi also offers a weekly rotating section of Aldi Finds, where almost 100 unique items – ranging from food to household items – are featured for a limited time.

Aldi was founded in 1946, when brothers Karl and Theo Albrecht took over their mother’s store in Essen, Germany. In 1962, the name officially changed to Aldi, which is an abbreviation for Albrecht Diskont (discount).

The chain now operates more than 10,000 stores in 20 countries. In the United States, there are almost 2,000 stores spread across 36 states.

Aldi is expected to become the third-largest grocery retailer by store count by the end of this year.