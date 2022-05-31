One of FestivalSouth’s premier events is right around the corner, with the eighth annual Dog Days 5K and 2-Mile Walk event set for June 11.

The yearly event, which gives participants the opportunity to race through the Avenues of Hattiesburg, benefits Hub City Service Dogs, a Hattiesburg organization that provides service dogs to individuals who are suffering with a disability or from medical disorders.

“It’s just an incredible organization that does a lot of good for the people in our area,” said Angela Davis-Morris, executive director of Hub City Service Dogs. “Of course, we’ve been doing this for seven years, so it obviously means something to us, to want to commit that kind of time and effort.”

The race will start at 7:30 a.m. June 11 at Kamper Park, off Hardy Street in Hattiesburg. The event will bring participants through the Avenues, down Mamie Street and Concart Street, and will end near the Hattiesburg Zoo.

“It basically goes through three neighborhoods: it goes through part of Parkhaven, it goes through the Avenues and part of the oaks,” Davis-Morris said.

The event will include breakfast from Topher’s, food from local vendors, live entertainment, door prizes and a run-by dog pageant judged by local celebrities. Awards are given in the following categories:

Coolest dog;

Best-dressed;

Best parent-pooch pair;

Tiny Tot;

Superdog;

Viva dog; and

Most handsome hound.

“It’s a dog-friendly event – a 5K and a two-mile walk,” Davis-Morris said. “You don’t have to have a dog, but we would love for you to bring your dog, if they’re of course conditioned for that kind of mileage.

“It’s a lot of fun for everybody; we try to include some things on the course that are entertaining, and we have custom finisher medals. What happens for the (dog pageant) is that people will dress up with their dogs, or just dress their dogs up, and there’s a judge’s tent. There’s lots of things to do, even after the race.”

Registration is $25 per participant and can be found online at www.hubcityservicedogs.org. Event-day registration will be available for $35 the morning of the race.

Proceeds will benefit Hub City Service Dogs, which has been in operation since 2013.

“We really want people to register ahead of time so we can get that kind of closed out,” Davis-Morris said. “But if they really want to register day-of, they can.”

Additionally, all participants who complete their event will receive a limited edition event shirt and a custom finisher medal. The race will be professionally timed by Diva Timing.

The Dog Days 5K and 2-Mile Walk event was forced to take a break in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but came back in 2021 to much success. This year, Davis-Morris is looking to see more of the high participation as has been seen in past events.

“We’ve had around 350 participants most years, and we’ve raised well over $100,000,” she said. “We’re over $22,000 this year – which our goal is $22,000, so we’re doing real good.

“We’ll make 350 (participants) this year, I feel like. We’re kind of fishing for 400, we hope, but I feel confident about 350.”