Since World War I, 173 Hattiesburg-area members of the military have given their lives in the service of their country.

Those individuals – along with all those across the country who have died in service – were honored at Hattiesburg’s 39th annual Memorial Day Program, which was held May 30 at Veterans Memorial Park in downtown Hattiesburg. The ceremony was hosted by the Hattiesburg Veterans Committee.

“Memorial Day (is) a somber occasion when we honor the memory of all our brave men and women of our military that made the ultimate sacrifice in the defense of our country,” said Ted Tibbett, chairman of the Hattiesburg Veterans Committee. “Here in the Hattiesburg area, 173 men (answered) the call from their country, and answered with their lives.

“To the men and women that made the ultimate sacrifice, to honor veterans, we say ‘thank you for your service.’”

The ceremony kicked off with the singing of the National Anthem by Sarah Hammond, a graduate student at the University of Southern Mississippi. That was followed by the posting of flags from each of the branches of the United States military, which was handled by VFW Post 3036.

Shortly thereafter, the names of all 173 fallen soldiers – which are etched on the park’s granite pillars – were read, with the tolling of a bell after each one.

“There were 173 men who didn’t come back, whose stories were written and lives completed far sooner than they and their families would have wanted,” Mayor Toby Barker said. “A hundred and seventy-three individuals who never saw their potential fulfilled, who were never afforded the opportunity to have families, or choose a profession, or contributed as they might have preferred to society at large. So part of the day is about remembering them and grieving for them, but today is also about celebrating that such men in our community lived.

We thank our creator that they were willing to take up arms for the United States, and we are humbled that these 173 men are a part of our community’s legacy of courage and selfless devotion. We should feel an urgency to tell their story to the next generation. We should also remember, however, that when our country is embroiled in conflict, distrust or chaos, that we should remember them.”

In addition, Pamela Brown Knight, who is the daughter of Jesse Brown – a Hattiesburg native who was the U.S. Navy’s first Black aviator – was given a rose by Barker and Col. (ret.) Sheila Varnado, who is a member of the Hattiesburg Veterans Committee. Brown was killed in the Korean War on Dec. 4, 1950, when his plane was shot down near the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea.

Brown, who was 24 years old at the time of his death, was posthumously awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross, the Purple Heart Medal and the Air Medal.

Near the end of the ceremony, wreaths were placed at the park’s pillars for each of the major wars since World War !. The ceremony was concluded with the singing of “God Bless America,” “Amazing Grace” on the bagpipes, a 21-gun salute from the cannons of Camp Shelby, and “Taps” played on bugle by Howell Purvis of VFW Post 3036.

“When we consider the devotion shown to us – that someone would die in a cause to protect our way of life – that should affect how we live, how we treat each other, and how we advance our community’s state in the nation,” Barker said. “Active gratitude is what we should feel called to, through acts of service, proactive citizenship and plain decency.”