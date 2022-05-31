A great victory deserves a great party.

So it was on the evening of May 26, when the City of Petal officially celebrated the Lady Panthers’ recent win in the Class 6A Softball State Championships to bring home the school’s first-ever state title. The victory party was held at Hinton Park off South Main Street in Petal, and was presided over by Mayor Tony Ducker, Petal School District superintendent Matt Dillon and Wendy Hogue, who coached her last game in Game 3 of the state championship before her retirement.

“There’s a lot of lessons we can learn (here),” Ducker said. “When you guys get older, you will remember the things that were talked about, the things you went through.

“This is something you’ll remember for the rest of your life. If you guys will hold up your end of the bargain, the city will hold up our end of the bargain, and we’ll continue to meet right here after every season.”

For the celebration, the pavilion at Hinton Park was decked out with Petal colors of red, white and black. Attendees were treated to pizza from Little Caesar’s Pizza and Domino’s Pizza, along with sweet or unsweet iced tea.

“On behalf of the school district, this is an awesome opportunity to recognize our great student-athletes and coaches,” said Matt Dillon, superintendent of the Petal School District. “We’re a district that prides itself on arts, academics and athletics, and this (softball) group right here has done it on the field and off the field.

“I can’t say enough about this special group of girls who have worked tirelessly to (do this) in softball under the leadership of coach (Wendy) Hogue and her assistant coaches.

“But also, I’d like to recognize them in the classroom as well, because they excel and exceed expectations there. So we’re very, very proud of them.”

The Panthers defeated Hernando 6-1 on May 22 in Game 3 of the championship series. Pitcher Natalie Herrington, who got the last strikeout of the game on her 99th pitch, was named MVP.

It was the first state title for Petal (26-5) in fast-pitch, in the program’s third shot in the state finals, although the Panthers won it all in slow-pitch in 2006. Hernando (28-12) was denied a chance to repeat as 6A champions.

Hogue who started the fast-pitch program at Petal in 2000, and established the Panthers as a force in the softball world before moving on to coach first at William Carey then at Southern Miss.

She left USM after the 2019 season to return to Petal for the chance to coach her daughter and a talented senior class. She now gets the rare privilege of closing her coaching career with a championship victory.

“It’s not every day that you get to be a part of something really, really special especially throughout the entire year,” Hogue said.

In the end, the group’s finish echoed the scripture it has followed all year, from Matthew 7:25: “The rain came down, the floods came, and the winds blew, and beat on that house; and it didn’t fall, for it was founded on the rock.”