The deceased female discovered on Friday, June 10, 2022, in the 5300 block of Highway 42 has been identified as 24-year-old Katlyn Carter.

According to Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem, and the preliminary autopsy, there were no signs of foul play in the death.

No other information is available, due to there being no criminal element of the death.

Police found Carter shortly after 9 a.m. that morning after responding to a call of a deceased female. A death investigation was immediately initiated.