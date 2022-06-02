On Friday, June 3, 2022, Hattiesburg police responded to a report of a man struck by a vehicle in the 900 block of Dabbs Street, around 4:15 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man that had been struck by a car in a vacant lot, in the 900 block of Dabbs Street. He was transported to a local hospital by ambulance to be treated for his injuries.

Shortly after, officers stopped the vehicle involved in the incident, at Barkley Road and Edwards Street.

The suspect, Lutore Jones, 45, of Hattiesburg, was arrested and charged with one count of attempted murder, in connection to the domestic altercation where she ran over a male whom she was in a previous relationship with.

Jones has been booked into the Forrest County Jail.