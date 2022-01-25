COVID-19 hospitalization numbers continue to rise slightly in the Hattiesburg area since the recent holiday breaks, with cases surpassing last winter’s peak and moving toward what was seen with the delta variant of the virus.

In a Jan. 21 video address, Mayor Toby Barker said there were 133 COVID-positive patients between Hattiesburg’s two hospitals – Forrest General Hospital and Merit Health Wesley. That number is up slightly from the week before Barker’s address, when there were 106 COVID patients at the two hospitals.

“As you can see, we continue to see an increase; we haven’t topped out yet,” Barker said. “While omicron is not as deadly as delta, when you have as many people that we have … that are getting sick, a certain percentage of those are going to end up in the hospital, particularly if they’re not fully vaccinated and boosted.

“So that number continues to rise.”

Of the 133 people in the two hospitals, 20 were housed in the Intensive Care Unit, up from the 19 in ICU the week prior. Of those ICU patients, nine were on ventilators.

Fifty-eight of the hospitalized patients were fully vaccinated, meaning one shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or two shots of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. Of the 20 in the ICU, seven were fully vaccinated, and of the nine on ventilators, two were fully vaccinated.

“For many of these (vaccinated) folks, those two doses came a year ago, and they weren’t boosted (with booster shots),” Barker said. “So that obviously creates a situation where they’re not able to fight off the COVID, especially this variant as well.”

Forrest County saw one new COVID death as of Jan. 21, bringing the total number of deaths to 268 since March 2020. Lamar County reported no new deaths; the total in that county remains at 142.

Forrest County reported 243 new COVID cases, while Lamar County reported 193.

“Actually, (on Jan. 20), Forrest County had over 300 (new cases) in one day,” Barker said. “We really, at some point, hope to see these numbers go down … but we’re still seeing these couple of hundred a day.”

Forrest County was averaging 211 new COVID-19 cases per day over the past seven days; Lamar County was averaging 171.57 new cases per day during that time period. The week prior to that, Forrest County was at 189.43 new cases per day and Lamar County was at 179.86.

The “Inside 14-day” number, which shows the number of individuals who have tested positive for COVID over the past two weeks, was at 2,803 in Forrest County and 2,460 in Lamar County, for a total of 5,263 in the Hattiesburg metropolitan area.

“That number continues to go up every day, and until this number starts to go down, you’re going to continue to see our hospital numbers rise as well,” Barker said.

In Forrest County, 30,852 residents (41 percent) were fully vaccinated as of Barker’s address, with 34,749 (5 percent) having received one dose of the vaccine. In Lamar County, 36,849 residents (58 percent) were fully vaccinated, with 40,792 (6 percent) having received one dose.

“Obviously, (with) people going in to get their first dose, it’s a good sign,” Barker said. “We had 68 more people go in, in Forrest County, on (Jan. 19).

“What we’re also seeing is the number of fully vaccinated (people) isn’t really moving any more. I would encourage you, if you did go get one dose of Pfizer or Moderna, to go get that second dose – go ahead and finish the job. Having one dose is only so effective, so we really hope that people go and complete that vaccination.”

Barker reminded residents that if it has been six months or more since receiving the second dose of Pfizer or Moderna – or two months since a Johnson & Johnson dose – a booster shot should be scheduled.

“That can help really protect you from serious illness,” he said.

In addition, the www.covidtests.gov website recently opened, allowing every home in the United States to order four at-home COVID-19 test kits free of charge. Orders will usually ship in seven to 12 business days.