During the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first quarter of 2020, when officials from the Saenger Theater in downtown Hattiesburg were forced to temporarily suspend operations at that facility, it was discovered that some of the plaster on various walls and columns of the building were beginning to fail because of water infiltration.

Fortunately for the 93-year-old building, that problem will soon be rectified thanks to a $250,000 grant from the Mississippi Department of Archives and History – which has listed the theater as one of its Community Heritage Preservation Grant recipients – that will be used for renovations on the ceiling. That announcement was made Jan. 24 in the lobby of the theater by Mayor Toby Barker, Missy MGgee – who represents District 102 in the Mississippi House of Representatives – and officials from the theater, which is run by the Hattiesburg Convention Commission.

“The plaster on the ceiling, of course … is no ordinary material, as it was stenciled with a unique paint pattern that people recognize when they walk into the Saenger,” Barker said. “As the paint has failed and the veneer coat has also been damaged, this has caused the plaster to flake off and fail, which of course causes safety concerns.

“As estimated, this repair – as with any old building – takes a lot, and in fact in this case it will cost between $700,000 and $750,000 to repair. The city, working with the Hattiesburg Convention Commission, reached out to our legislative delegation in reference to applying for a Community (Heritage) Preservation Grant by the Mississippi Department of Archives and History.”

The Community Heritage Preservation Grant program, which is authorized and funded by the Mississippi Legislature, helps preserve and restore historic courthouses and schools in Certified Local Government communities and other historic properties. This is the third consecutive grant that Hattiesburg has received since 2019.

“These grants are very competitive, and the funds come from legislative appropriation at the state level,” Barker said. “So our entire delegation supported the funding for this grant program.”

The cost of the program will be helped by $500,000 contributed by the Hattiesburg Convention Commission, which will curtail the delamination process and repair the existing wear and tear to the plaster in several locations of the main auditorium.

“This is a really exciting day for Hattiesburg, and certainly for the Saenger Theater,” McGee said. “The (Community) Heritage Preservation Grant was first established in 2001 by the Mississippi Legislature, and it has provided over $50 million to help restore historic properties throughout the state since its existence.

“Last year, during the 2021 Legislative session, we were able to provide an additional $3 million to this fund, which is now this year going to 18 different projects throughout the state. I’m thrilled that Hattiesburg is the recipient of one of these grants for the third year in a row. I’m delighted to receive this funding to further enhance and protect the Saenger for the enjoyment of generations to come.”

If all goes according to plan, officials hope to complete the repairs to the theater this coming summer.

“As with many things with construction, the timelines are longer than you’d like,” Barker said. “But the total matching funds, which will be around $500,000 that will match this $250,000 grant … will be part of several big investments happening in our city that we’ll talk about very soon.”

The Saenger Theater was originally constructed in by the Saenger Amusement Company as a movie house. It was later owned by Paramount Pictures and other organizations until 1974, when it was donated to the City of Hattiesburg.

The Saenger has gone through several restoration efforts since its opening on Thanksgiving Day in 1929, with its largest project in 2000 during a $3.75 million renovation project. At its completion, the tgheater pushed forward with a variety of entertainment offerings and promotional efforts, ultimately turning a profit for the first time in 2019.

The theater has been operated by the Hattiesburg Convention Commission since 2003.

“I think all of us can recall that one or two great shows that were our favorite here at the Saenger Theater,” Barker said. “The theme here is that each generation of owners, caretakers, supporters and enthusiasts have done their share of the necessary work to keep this valuable piece of living history actually living.

“The Saenger continues to be a strong thread in the cultural fabric that enhances our city’s quality of life and our downtown’s economic vitality.