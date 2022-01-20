On Thursday, January 20, 2022, Hattiesburg Police charged an individual with multiple felonies.

Dimitri Shepard, 29, of Lena Mississippi, was arrested by Scott County authorities, and transported back to Hattiesburg, as part of an ongoing investigation.

Shepard has been charged with two counts of grand larceny, and one count of grand larceny auto, in connection to three incidents.

- A grand larceny that occurred in the 1300 block of James Street on 1-14-2022.

- A grand larceny that occurred in the 1300 block of James Street on 1-14-2022.

- A grand larceny auto that occurred in the 600 block of Hood Road on 1-14-2022.

Shepard has been booked into the Forrest County Jail, and additional charges are pending.