A large-scale infrastructure project more than 10 years in the making in on the way to Hattiesburg, in the form of a multi-phase traffic improvement project on the stretch of U.S. 49 from O’Ferral Street to Adeline Street, near Forrest General Hospital.

The project – which is a joint effort between the City of Hattiesburg, Forrest County, Forrest General Hospital, Mississippi Development Authority and the Office of State Aid and Road Construction – will begin in late February. As part of the work, the traffic signal that is currently at U.S. 49 and Mamie Street will be moved to Camp Street, and an additional traffic signal will be installed at U.S. 49 and West Adeline.

In addition, the project will add a dedicated pedestrian and bicycle pathway from Kamper Park to midtown Hattiesburg.

“There are a couple of common themes right now in the Hattiesburg area: economic development and investment in infrastructure,” Mayor Toby Barker said during a Jan. 27 news conference at Forrest General Hospital. “The two go hand in hand, both for current job growth and setting up our community for future success.”

The total cost of the project is approximately $4.65 million. Of that, $2.5 million comes from an Economic Development Highway grant issued by the MDA in 2015.

The remaining cost will be covered by local match funds from the City of Hattiesburg and Forrest General Hospital.

The estimated completion date is late 2023 but is dependent on the weather.

The project will take place in seven phases in isolated areas. All work on U.S. 49 will take place between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m., and only one lane will be closed down at a time to reduce the impact on motorists.

Phase One of the project includes the Camp Street/Mamie Street intersection on the west side of Highway 49 only. This includes improvements to 27th Avenue, West Frontage Road and Camp Street between Mamie Street and Highway 49.

This phase also includes work within the Forrest General Hospital staff parking lot east of Mamie Street, south of Camp Street and west of West Frontage Road.

During Phase One, 27th Avenue will be closed north of Camp Street; the area to the north of that will remain open to traffic. West Frontage Road will be closed from the north of Camp Street to Mamie Street; access to Community Bank will remain open throughout construction.

All southbound traffic south of Camp Street on West Frontage Road will be directed to U.S. 49 or South 28th Avenue.

Mamie Street will be closed from South 28th Avenue to the entrance of the Forrest General staff parking lot; south of this closure will remain open to traffic. Camp Street will be closed from U.S. 49 to South 28th Avenue; Camp Street east of U.S. 49 will remain open.

“Residents, hospital staff, clinic staff and motorists can expect to see the construction of an alternative road on the campus of Forrest General Hospital that will be necessary for the traffic to flow efficiently to get access to the parking lot,” Barker said. “We’re working closely with our engineer, Don Walker at Walker & Associates, and our contractor, which is Walters Construction out of Laurel, to make sure we get updates and involve (the public) as we continue to move forward.

“As with any plan, this is going to involve some change and some disruption, and probably some inconvenience. However, the long-term benefits – both for access to Forrest General Hospital and Hattiesburg Clinic, as well as creating better connections between midtown, Highway 49 and The Avenues – will be really beneficial for all.”

The infrastructure improvement program was initiated in 2011 under the direction of former Mayor Johnny DuPree and former Forrest Health CEO Evan Dillard, with the aim of providing easier access to the hospital from U.S. 49, as well as other medical facilities in the immediate area. The next year, several public meetings were held with members of the neighborhood associations in the area, and the Mississippi Department of Transportation conducted traffic studies and reviews.

In 2013, former City Engineer Burt Kuyrkendall hosted a series of charettes to address any possible impact to residents east of U.S. 49. Two years later, the MDA awarded $2.5 million in Economic Development Highway funds for the project, and in 2018, a $3.7 million water and sewer improvement project began before the process of turning Camp Street into a one-way street.

The Camp Street reconstruction began in December 2019 and was completed by August 2020. Throughout 2020 and 2021, preparation, design and bids for the upcoming U.S. 49 project were completed.

“This is a 10-year project that has finally come to fruition, with a lot of hands that kind of had to push it forward,” said Jeff Cook, vice president and general counsel for Forrest General Hospital. “(At the hospital and at Hattiesburg Clinic), certainly we bring thousands of patients a day to our facilities, and we have thousands more employees who commute.

“So as the city and the county has invested and made midtown (Hattiesburg) thrive in the area, it’s only going to continue to grow. It makes sense for us to start thinking about how we get vehicle access – and pedestrian access – in and around the community, in particular the healthcare community.”