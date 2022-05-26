Brad Weathers, who has served as chief deputy of the Lamar County Sheriff’s Department for the past several years, has been terminated from the department.

Although details on the termination are scarce, the matter was included on the May 19 agenda of the Lamar County Board of Supervisors. The agenda does not show an effective date for the termination.

“We’re required by law to (put) that in our minutes,” Lamar County Administrator Jody Waits said. “The way that works is, (department) employees are employees of the sheriff, not the board of supervisors.

“They operate under the employee handbook that the board of supervisors created, but those employees are employees of the sheriff. So that’s strictly a matter between the sheriff and Brad.”

Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel declined to comment on the matter, while Weathers has not returned phone calls for comment.

More information on Weathers’ termination will be reported if and when it becomes available.