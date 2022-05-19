The good financial news for the Town of Sumrall continues to roll in, as officials recently announced the town has, for the fourth time this fiscal year, set a new record for sales tax revenue.

According to the Mississippi Department of Revenue, the town saw more than $100,000 in sales tax revenue for the month of May, marking the first time Sumrall as exceeded that amount in a single month. May’s statistics were preceded by then-record numbers of more than $83,000 in November, almost $84,000 in February and slightly more than $85,000 in April.

“We’re very excited about that; it’s the first time we’ve ever done that,” Mayor Joel Lofton said. “The inflation that everybody is dealing with right now has just a little impactt on it, but I don’t believe it’s what gave us those numbers. We’ve had a really good month, and the numbers are great, and I expect them to stay that way for a while. I certainly hope they will.”

Lofton said the main contributing factor to those numbers is the fact that in the past three months, two new retail establishments have opened in the town. In addition, the town also has seen the recent addition of two new restaurants.

“I think those are huge contributors to this,” Lofton said. “We know that inflation – the cost of fuel, the cost of groceries, the cost of building materials – has gone up.

“But it has not gone up nearly as far as our revenues have. So we can see that the increase in revenues in greater than the increase in the cost of living right now. That just tells me that we’re continuing to do good, even in this tough economic environment.”

Numbers reported by the department of revenue run approximately two months behind; in other words, numbers from April reflect sales that were made in February. Given the most recent numbers, Lofton expects the good news to continue over the coming summer months.

“We will have another retail establishment opening during the summer months; the Family Dollar Tree is coming along very well,” he said. “I’m not positive of the date on that, but I certainly believe that before we return to school, that we will have a new Family Dollar Tree operating and serving the people of our town.”

In April, when officials announced that the town had record a new record in tax revenue for the third time this fiscal year, Lofton recognized that inflation did play a part in those numbers.

“We feel really good about it, even though we understand that prices are going up, and of course that impacts (it),” he said. “When what used to cost a dollar now costs a dollar twenty-five, that also increases the revenue, because taxes are figured on dollar values.

“So that’s had an effect; even trying to calculate that, it looks like we would have had a record anyway, had we not been dealing with inflation. It seems to be a really positive increase.”