Following the recent death of Forrest County tax collector Billy Hudson, the Forrest County Board of Supervisors has named as his temporary successor Billy’s wife, Barbara Hudson.

Barbara was sworn in by Forrest County chancery clerk Lance Reid during a short ceremony at the Dec. 5 board meeting. Barbara will fill out the remainder of her husband’s term, for approximately the next year, and has said she will not run for a full term at next year’s election.

“I just lost my husband … and he loved his job, and I would love to come finish out his term for the job,” Barbara said. “He was a true politician, and all these years (that) I’ve followed him, I’ve become a politician.

“I’m going to fill out his term, and I’m going to miss him. I’m really excited about this; I’m not a stay-home person, so this will get me out of the house and keep me busy. Especially with the holidays coming up, it would be very hard to stay home.”

Barbara said she is well-prepared for the role, given her many years of accompanying her husband on his rounds.

“I’ve been down to this (chancery court) office a lot with Billy, even when he was a (Forrest County) supervisor, and when he was a senator,” she said. “So I’ve been in politics with him a long time.

“I’m very excited, and I think I will just love this job.”

Barbara said as the recent turn of events took her by surprise, she doesn’t necessarily have any immediate plans upon taking over the position.

“I haven’t had too much time to think about it, but I love people,” she said. “I used to own a restaurant, and a lot of people come in the doors of the tax office that remember they ate with me a long time ago, so I’ll enjoy meeting with them and helping them.

“And I know people over there that will help me if I need help.”

Billy, who previously served for three terms as a member of the Mississippi State Senate, passed away on November 30; officials announced his death the next day. He was 84 years old.

Hudson, a Republican, served as an alderman for The City of Magee and for two terms as the District 5 representative for the Forrest County Board of Supervisors, where he also was president of the board for four years. He was elected in 2007 to the Senate, where he served District 45 for 12 years.

While in the Senate, he was assigned to the following committees: Senate Agriculture Committee (chairman); Senate County Affairs Committee (vice chairman); Senate Education Committee; Environmental Protection, Conservation and Water Resources Committee; Labor Committee; Finance Committee; Highways and Transportation Committee; and the Veterans and Military Affairs Committee.

He was elected in 2019 as Forrest County tax collector.

Hudson attended the University of Southern Mississippi, the University of Arizona and Perkinston Junior College. He has worked as a rancher as was the CEO of Hudson Salvage.

“He had Parkinson’s (disease), so the doctors told him when he quit Jackson, ‘if you go home and stay, you’ll be dead in a year – you have to keep your brain active with Parkinson’s,’” Barbara said. “So he ran for Forrest County tax collector and got that, so he’s (done that) almost three years, and then I think he would have retired, maybe, from politics.

“But he loved people and he loved helping people, and he was just a great person. He’ll be missed very much. Everybody that knew him loved him.”

David Hogan, president of the Forrest County Board of Supervisors, said it has been customary in years past to allow a widow/widower to finish out their spouse’s term in office.

“First of all, the board is sad about the loss of Billy Hudson – what a great public servant,” he said. “This close to the election, we just felt it would be best to let Mrs. Barbara (serve), and we thank her for her willingness to step in and do this for us.”