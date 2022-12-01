With each of the five local school districts earning an “A” grade in the recent accountability ratings from the Mississippi Department of Education, The Pine Belt News took the opportunity to host a public forum with area superintendents to better learn how to continue that trend in the future.

The forum, which was titled “How Do We Support Public Education?” was held November 30 at Lake Terrace Convention Center in Hattiesburg. It featured Mayor Toby Barker as moderator, with a panel consisting of superintendents Robert Williams (Hattiesburg Public School District), Matt Dillon (Petal School District) and Steven Hampton (Lamar County School District).

Donna Boone (Forrest County Agricultural High School) and Brian Freeman (Forrest County School District) wished to attend, but were unable because of prior obligations.

Christina Pierce, publisher of The Pine Belt News, started off the event with introductions before opening the floor to Barker and the panelists.

“I can tell you how, when we’re out recruiting companies to try and come to Hattiesburg, how advantageous it is for us to say that every school district in Forrest and Lamar counties is an ‘A’ district,” Barker said. “That bodes well for us, that we have that to talk about.”

Dillon was the first member of the panel to field questions, giving his opinion on the role of a superintendent in today’s school districts, especially with that function changing over the last several years.

“Of course, you’ve got to create good policy and you’ve got to have a great academic focus, but where I’ve seen the shift is around other things,” he said. “The first is the ‘people responsibility’ that we have in this role – we have 4,400 students and 650 staff members, and with that comes a lot of responsibility, Sunday through Saturday, and it never stops.

“From that, you start with your staff – ‘We Are Petal,’ and when we talk about the ‘Are’ in Petal, that means Attract the best of the best, Retain them, and then Engage that faculty and staff. It’s important that we get the best in front of our students, and that’s what we strive to do.”

Hampton said as always, student learning will be the Number One initiative that Lamar County officials will focus on over the course of the next year. In particular, that entails student outcomes, especially addressing gaps in learning caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re focused on that student learning and finding out where our students’ weaknesses are, and addressing those weaknesses,” Hampton said. “We want to help our teachers in understanding that we want to support them, as far as instructional needs that they have, but at the end of the day it’s not always about teaching – it’s about learning.

“So you’ve got to have good instruction, as far as the foundational skills. But at the end of the day, we can’t get so caught up on what we’re teaching; we’ve got to know what they’re learning.”

As far as what recent trends will influence school districts in the upcoming year – or possibly in the long-term future – Williams pointed to keeping the basic fundamentals of education amidst advancements in technology.

“We have to remember that the face of education should never change; it should always be with our students, our families and our communities,” he said. “So definitely, making sure that is always at the heart of what we do, as it relates to our education (is important).

“When we talk about trends, of course technology has definitely changed how we do this work in education, when you talk about virtual learning, remote learning, having students having access to technology. But also, (we need) to do it in a way where we’re still teaching them how to build and sustain relationships.”