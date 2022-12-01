According to an employment contract provided by the Board of Trustees of the State Institutions of Higher Learning, Joe Paul – the recently-appointed 11th president of the University of Southern Mississippi – is drawing a total annual salary of $650,000.

That figure breaks down to an annual state-paid base salary of $450,000, plus an additional sum of $200,000 per year in the form of a supplement from the University of Southern Mississippi Foundation. The contract, which pays Paul $50,000 more than his predecessor Rodney Bennett, makes him the third-highest paid university president in the state.

The $450,000 is payable in equal monthly installments over the period of Paul’s contract, which runs from November 1, 2022 to October 31, 2026. The IHL board reserves the right to increase or decrease the monthly salary at any time during the contract.

If the board terminates Paul’s contract at any time within the first two years of his employment – October 32, 2024 or before – without good cause, the board will be responsible for paying Paul an amount equal to two years’ annual salary, or $900,000. At any time after that date, Paul would receive the rest of his remaining salary.

On December 2, Mississippi Today reported that in June, the IHL board voted to raise the salaries of each of the eight college presidents throughout the state. At that time, it increased to $450,000 the salaries of Mark Keenum of Mississippi State University, Glenn Boyce of the University of Mississippi and Thomas Hudson of Jackson State University.

The salaries of Jerryl Briggs of Mississippi Valley State University, Nora Miller of Mississippi University for Women and Felecia Nave of Alcorn State University were raised to $300,000.

On October 24, IHL members announced Paul as the 11th president of Southern Miss, four months after his appointment as interim president – a role he took on after Bennett announced his retirement. On October 27, Paul took the stage on the third floor of USM’s Thad Cochran Center for his first speech as president.

“When I came home from a very persuasive conversation with (IHL board members) and talked to (my wife), she said ‘this is the right time. You are more ready now than you’ve ever been, and let’s go do this thing,’” Paul said that day.

“My intention is to attack these next four years with all the energy and sense of urgency with which I approached the first four months. We’re going to get right back after it.”

Paul served for 40 years as a Southern Miss student affairs administrator and became vice president for student affairs in February 1993. Prior to that, he served as assistant director of student activities, assistant vice president and dean of student development, as well as holding faculty rank in the university’s College of Education and Psychology.

Paul retired from Southern Miss in 2015 and has since held part-time positions with the USM Foundation, as Citizen Service Coordinator for the City of Hattiesburg and as an executive coach for the Home Business Advisor Group. He currently consults as an executive coach and strategic advisor for the Blue Hen Consulting Agency.

Shortly after Bennett’s announcement, Alfred Rankins Jr., who serves as the IHL commissioner of higher education, issued a statement naming Paul the interim president of the university, beginning July 16.

Paul’s appointment as president came after the IHL’s board of trustees conducted listening sessions at the Hattiesburg and Gulf Park campuses. IHL contracted a firm, Academic Search, for $130,000 to aid in a presidential search was scheduled to end in spring of next year.

During that process, Academic Search helped the board members select semi-finalists, conduct reference checks and provide guidance on conditions of employment for the next president.

Paul earned a Ph.D. in administration of higher education from the University of Alabama, and was named the university’s Most Outstanding Doctoral Student in the field in 1985. Paul, who is a native of Bay St. Louis, earned his bachelor’s degree in communication and political science from Southern Miss in 1975, when he graduated magna cum laude from the University Honors College.

He then received a master’s degree in communication and management from Southern Miss in 1978 and was inducted into the University of Southern Mississippi Alumni Hall of Fame in 2000.

Paul also has served two terms as president of the United Way of Southeast Mississippi. He has served as Board Chairman for the greater Hattiesburg Area Development Foundation and as a Board Trustee for the Mississippi Public Employees Retirement System.

He has also been president of the Hattiesburg Area Education Foundation, on the Board of Directors for the Hattiesburg Boys and Girls Club and has been a trustee for the Hattiesburg Public School District. Paul is co-founder of the Hattiesburg Leadership Pinebelt program and has served on a statewide basis in leadership positions with the Mississippi Economic Council.

When announcing his plans to leave the presidency in January, Bennett said he made that decision to explore other professional opportunities in advance of the end date of his contract with Southern Miss.