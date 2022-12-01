The Petal man who allegedly killed a pedestrian after striking him with his vehicle on Morriston Road in Petal has had his bond set at $50,000.

William Thurman, 59, had the amount set on November 30 during an initial appearance in Forrest County Circuit Court. Thurman was charged with one count of aggravated DUI.

He would need 10 percent of the bond amount, or $5,000, to bond out of jail.

Forrest County deputy coroner Lisa Klem identified the victim as 44-year-old Stanley Bowman, who was reported to be homeless but staying in the Petal area.

Thurman stayed on the scene following the incident.

According to the Macdedonia Volunteer Fire Department’s Facebook page, officials were called to the scene at approximately 7 p.m. November 29 after a report of a vehicle versus pedestrian.

“Firefighters worked closely with deputies from the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office to close off this section of the roadway to through traffic so deputies were able to conduct their investigation into this incident,” the post reads.

The section of Morriston Road where the incident occurred was close for approximately two and a half hours while officials responded to the scene. No further information is available, as the cause of the incident is still under investigation by the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office.