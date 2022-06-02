The Needham Jones Bootcamp is taking registrations for its eighth annual program for young men ages 12 to 15.

“The Needham Jones Bootcamp is very special to us because its mission is to equip young men with some necessary skills for the upcoming school year,” said Latoya Norman, Director of Museums for the Hattiesburg Convention Commission. “The camp is named after one of our beloved WWII veterans who used to frequent the museum, and he was a man who saw significant value in higher education.”

In 2014, the African American Military History Museum offered the first “Back-to-School Boot Camp” event. The program was designed to teach participants the techniques, skills and tips to help them better navigate the stresses and demands of the upcoming school year as well as give them life lessons that would serve them well into their future.

In 2018, the camp was renamed to the Needham Jones Boot Camp. The 2022 Needham Jones Boot Camp will be held July 12, 13, 18, 19 and 20 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. each day.

The camp includes lectures, interactive discussions and participatory activities in the areas of communication, self-confidence building, citizenship, team building, career exploration and health and wellness.

“I enjoyed everything about the Needham Jones Boot Camp,” said Malachi Collins, former Boot Camp participant.

Master Sergeant David A. Brooks will once again facilitate the Boot Camp. Brooks is the master leader course facilitator with the 154th Regional Training Institute 3rd Non-Commission Officers Academy. This is the fourth year MSG Brooks will be leading the camp.

Thanks to the financial gifts of local sponsors, the camp is free for participants. School supplies will be given to each participant, and lunch and snacks will be provided each day.

The Boot Camp is limited to 15 individuals, and the registration deadline is July 1, 2022. For more information or to register, contact the African American Military History Museum at (601) 450-1942, visit www.hattiesburguso.com or email vmolden@hattiesburg.org.