The revitalized University Mall on Hardy Street in Hattiesburg will soon be adding another tenant, as a new Ace Hardware is set to move into the former Corner Market building on the east end of the shopping center.

Jeffrey George, who serves as president of Hattiesburg City Council, said to the best of his knowledge, the new store will arrive in March 2023. Workers are currently renovating the building and signs have been placed at the site announcing its arrival.

The facility has been vacant since Corner Market moved into its new location next door.

“I think any time that you take a vacant space within the city, that’s been vacant for some time now, and put a business that can offer stuff to benefit the residents in that area and across Hattiesburg, it’s always great,” George said. “So I think having Ace and what they’re able to bring to our community is just going to be a great addition.”

Along with the current Ace Hardware on Hardy Street near Dollar General, the University Mall location will be the second in Hattiesburg. Ace Hardware also has a location on South Main Street in Petal.

Council members recently granted owner Ron Farris a front setback variance and fence height variance for an Ace Hardware outdoor garden center that will front South 37th Avenue. Farris has updated the site design to include a roof over the garden center, and is proposing a brick and metal fence along South 37th; city officials will not consider the garden center as “outdoor storage” if it is a roofed space.

Ordinarily, fencing is limited to four feet in height, so that streetscape frontages are not occupied by fencing and instead have engaging commercial facades accessible from a street frontage. The variance will allow the fence to be six feet high in a front setback.

“Those (changes) were recommended by the (Hattiesburg) Board of Adjustments, and we reviewed it and added one or two minor conditions – that they do landscaping along South 37th on their addition there, and then also something involving a propane tank that will be put in behind the building.

“(We’re) making sure that’s essentially a horizontal tank, so it’s not sticking up 10, 15 or however many feet up in the air. So it was a pretty straightforward request for a variance.”

Founded in 1924 as “Ace Stores,” Ace Hardware is the world’s largest hardware and retail cooperative, and the largest non-grocery American retail cooperative. As of 2019, the chain operated more than 5,200 locations in 60 countries.

It operates 17 distribution centers in the United States, along with additional distribution centers in China, Panama and the United Arab Emirates.