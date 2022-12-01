This week, City Engineer Lamar Rutland will share his last days of service to the City of Hattiesburg before moving into the private sector for a new opportunity.

Rutland’s tenure as city engineer began in July 2014 under Mayor Johnny DuPree. He was reappointed in 2017 under Mayor Toby Barker’s administration. During his time in this role, the City has taken on significant and transformative infrastructure projects, the most notable being the Hall Avenue Overpass, the Roundabout on Hardy Street and the Public Safety Complex.

“My time here has so many highlights and significant moments. Applying for and being awarded one of the largest grants in City history to build the overpass, then walking through the design phase, bid process and ultimately the groundbreaking will remain a career moment,” said Rutland. “I’ve also enjoyed the small moments and conversations that are now reality like when the mayor had an idea to lower something for New Year’s Eve and what will eventually be the Gordon’s Creek Commons. It’s all been a challenging, but incredible experience and I’m grateful to have had the opportunity to serve my hometown.

Rutland’s leadership has also encompassed the Engineering Department's growth of a small team also to include the Traffic Division and the Metropolitan Planning Organization.

"Lamar Rutland has been an incredible leader for the city of Hattiesburg over the past eight years,” said Mayor Toby Barker. “He has guided us through countless capital projects, a consent decree, a workable plan for undersized water lines, two railway overpasses, a public safety building and more. His institutional knowledge and ability to show genuine concern for every resident will be missed, and we wish him well in his next chapter.”

With several large-scale projects ahead under the purview of Engineering and Transportation, Barker and Chief Administrative Officer Ann Jones are currently mapping out the next steps of leadership. A search for an engineer is ongoing and interested applicants can visit http://hattiesburgms.com/jobs.