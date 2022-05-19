One of the most important positions in the Petal School District has been filled with the recent appointment of Wes Carlisle as the district’s new director of Human Resources.

That decision was made at the May 17 meeting of the district’s board of trustees, when board members approved Carlisle’s hiring effective July 1. He will take over for longtime Human Resources director Margaret Tynes, who is retiring.

“You can’t replace (Tynes’) knowledge and experience, but I do look forward to getting down there (to Petal),” said Carlisle, who is a currently resident of Lowndes County. “I want to do my best to get down there some during the month of June and be there as much as I can, just to sit down with her and (superintendent Matt) Dillon and his team.

“I want to put myself in a good position for when I officially start, to just be prepared moving forward.”

Carlisle earned a bachelor’s degree in secondary education/social sciences in 2002 and a master’s in educational leadership in 2011 from the Mississippi University for Women. He has also completed the requirements for a Doctor of Philosophy in educational leadership from Mississippi State University.

Carlisle currently serves as principal of New Hope Elementary in the Lowndes County School District in Columbus and brings over 10 years of experience as an administrator working closely with staff and families.

Prior to his role as principal, he served as assistant principal for seven years, and four years as a physical education teacher at New Hope Elementary and head boys’ basketball coach for New Hope Middle School.

In addition, he has taught 11th grade U.S. and AP History and coached boys’ basketball and girls’ softball at Columbus High School.

“Being that I’ve been at the secondary level, coached as well, and then being blessed to be an administrator the last (several) years at New Hope Elementary – that experience is just invaluable,” Carlisle said. “I’ve worked with great people up here – I’ve worked with great leaders, I’ve worked with great teachers – and I know I’m going into that environment as well in Petal.

“I do feel like everything that’s happened up to this point has prepared me for things to come.”

In his new role as director of Human Resources, Carlisle is looking to forward to working with the district’s teachers and administrators to learn how things run at Petal schools.

“I think being able to do that, and getting into the schools as quickly as possible (will be very helpful),” he said. “Just getting there before school starts, that’s going to be a big help, meeting with the administrative team and the district office.

“Honestly, just being a part of teacher orientation, that’s going to be big, just to see how things are down there. From there, we’ll go forward.”