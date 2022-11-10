The staff of The Pine Belt News is giving the public a chance to learn about the performance of local school districts – and the individual schools within them – with an upcoming community forum featuring local superintendents and Mayor Toby Barker.

The forum, titled “How Do We Support Public Education,” will take place from 6-7:30 p.m. November 30 at Lake Terrace Convention Center in Hattiesburg.

Barker will moderate the event, asking questions of the following superintendents: Robert Williams (Hattiesburg Public School District), Matt Dillon (Petal School District), Steven Hampton (Lamar County School District) and Donna Boone (Forrest County Agricultural School District). Brian Freeman, superintendent of the Forrest County School District, wished to attend but will be out of town that week for a prior obligation.

Topics include, but are not limited to:

The primary function of a superintendent in today’s school systems;

Primary initiatives to focus on in the upcoming school years;

Trends in education;

The correlation between parent engagement and student outcomes;

Community relation programs; and

How the community can help foster excellence in public education.

The audience will be given the opportunity to address any questions or concerns with the panel. For more information on the event, call The Pine Belt News office at (601) 268-2331.