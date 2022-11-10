Now that the Hattiesburg Police Department has vacated its temporary spot at 300 Klondyke Street for its permanent home at the Hattiesburg Public Safety Complex, the Klondyke Street building will soon have a new temporary tenant: the Forrest County Health Department.

On November 8, Hattiesburg City Council members approved a lease agreement with Forrest County officials for the use of a portion of that property for a term beginning November 1 through June 30, 2025. The department will locate there while the current health department on Old Highway 42 undergoes renovations.

“It will be at least for the next 12 to 18 months, possibly 24, depending on what their renovation schedule ends up being,” said Ann Jones, who serves as chief administrative officer for the City of Hattiesburg. “While (the department’s) permanent facility is being renovated, they’ll be temporarily be located there at 300 Klondyke.

“Forrest County has to complete a few minor adjustments just to the floor plan for a few exam rooms, and they should move in fairly quickly after that. I don’t have an exact date, but I do know they have started making those minor renovations.”

Under the agreement, Forrest County will pay the City of Hattiesburg a rate of $2,550 per month, which includes the current pro-rata cost of property insurance and utilities, such as gas and electric.

“It’s a fantastic location, right there in the heart of the community,” Jones said. “It’s a space that had recently been vacated, and so it was just a ‘hand in a glove,’ the way that partnership worked out.”

Back in May, members of the Forrest County Board of Supervisors announced they would be enhancing the services at the health department, with the help of funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. That plan, which was instituted in 2021, is a $1.9 trillion economic stimulus bill designed to speed up the nation’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The improvements include, but will not be limited to, a drive-through vaccination center, additional exam rooms, extra space and more advanced technology.

“The Forrest County Health Department serves some of the most underserved people in our community, as far as when it comes to health care,” said David Hogan, president of the Forrest County Board of Supervisors, in a previous story. “So (the board) is partnering with the state … to make renovations and enhancements to our health department.

“We’re renovating the existing facility, adding a new facility on the front of the building, and a vaccination center in the rear of the building. (There also will be) additional parking."

The department, which is located at 5008 Old Highway 42, offers services such as pregnancy testing, immunizations for children, STD testing, birth control and the treatment of certain ailments. The improvement project is expected to cost approximately $2 million: $1 million from the Mississippi Department of Health and $1 million from Forrest County’s ARPA funds.

“I think it’ll be a great benefit to the community,” Hogan said. “As I said, the Forrest County Health Department serves some of the most underserved people of our community, and to have a new facility to better serve those people will be a great enhancement.

“It will benefit the health of our entire community.”

Once the health department moves back into its permanent location, the Klondyke Street building will be available for other use.