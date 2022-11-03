As schools continue through their second nine weeks and toward holiday breaks, officials from the Petal School District have released the district’s 2021-2022 Accountability Dashboard, an optional annual measure that assesses five indicators across the district.

This marks the seventh year for Petal’s dashboard, which is put together with results from the Mississippi Department of Education and nationwide testing. The indicators on the dashboard are as follows: Student Learning, College and Career Readiness, Hope and Well-Being, Financials and Teacher Quality.

“A group of superintendents got together and came up with some qualitative and quantitative data points that were important to us,” district superintendent Matt Dillon said. “I’m very proud that we’re able to share this with the public, and share it with our staff.

Click on Title To Read Document

“Basically, what we’re doing is trying to tell our story through data points, and it’s not just one set of data points – it’s multiple data points, both at the state and national levels. One of the four cornerstones in our district that’s important to us is making data-driven decisions, and this is a great one-stop shop of information that highlights (these) indicators.”

Indicator I: Student Learning

According to the first indicator, the Petal School District is the No. 3 district in Mississippi when it comes to state math assessments, and No. 6 in the state on English Language Arts assessments.

As far as demographics, the district is 73 percent white, 19 percent Black, 7 percent Hispanic and 1 percent Asian. The district is home to 4,246 students, including 1,091 at Petal Primary School, 612 at Petal Elementary School, 610 at Petal Upper Elementary School, 740 at Petal Middle School and 1,193 at Petal High School.

There are 814 students in Special Education (PK-12), 503 in Gifted (K-6) and 159 in ELL (K-12). Fifteen languages other than English are represented in the district.

The Student Learning Indicator also shows factors such as Mastery Prep Practice ACT, 10th Grade Mastery Prep, Average Daily Attendance (93.9 percent), and PSAT scores.

“Just to see the amount of kids we’re exposing to these different tests, better prepares them for when they take the real test coming up very soon in their high school career," Dillon said.

Indicator II: College and Career Readiness

The district boasts a graduation rate of 96.25 percent, well above the state’s average of 88.4 percent, and students were eligible for $11.6 million in scholarships on the year.

For the 2021-2022 school year, the district saw 355 Advanced Placement courses taken with a 62.3 pass rate, a 390 dual credit enrollment with a 96.7 pass rate and a CTE enrollment of 135 with a 45.9 percent pass rate.

“One of the things that stands out to me is the amount of advanced placement courses that we are offering, but also the participation continues to grow every year, while the performance and the pass rate grows at the same time,” Dillon said. “(That) is really a win-win situation, when your percentage of students taking the test increased, but also your pass rate increased.

“Then I see we’re above the national average with ACT; we very proudly and consistently stay above the national average with our ACT scores.”

Indicator III: Hope and Well-Being

According to surveys, 75.8 percent of students say they “feel safe,” 72.8 percent say they “feel engaged” and 81 percent say they participate in an extracurricular activity. Parent satisfaction with the education offered in the district is at 93.5 percent.

As far as staff members, 90.3 percent feel that the decisions made in the district are what’s best for children, 96.1 percent agree with the direction of the district and 88.9 percent say the Petal School District is their district of choice.

“This qualitative information is equally important to me as the quantitative information that we get from the data points,” Dillon said. “When you have right at 94 percent of parents satisfied with the education being offered, that’s important to me that we’re meeting expectations with our parents and families.

“When we look and see the amount of students participating in extracurricular activities and clubs, it’s so important because we know what the research suggests: that when they’re involved, they’re going to be successful in the classroom with attendance and behavior and academics.”

Indicator IV: Financials

Funding for the district comes from 16th Section, federal, state and local sources. District budgets are broken down into initiatives such as instructional, operations/transportation, non-instructional, administration, technology and debt.

The budget for per pupil expenditures in 2022 features 58.7 percent for instructional; 16.9 percent for operations, construction and transportation; 8.5 percent for non-instructional; 9.4 percent for administration; 4 percent for technology and 2.6 percent for debt.

“We’re transparent with our financials and where we spend our dollars,” Dillon said.

Indicator V: Teacher quality

The district boasts 59 National Board Certified Teachers, along with a teacher attendance rate of 93.9 percent. One hundred and eleven teachers have a bachelor’s degree, 171 have a master’s degree, 27 have a specialist degree and five have a doctorate.

“Our teacher quality is so important, and this dashboard … talks about our teachers and just how great they are, and how they continue to excel at a high level in their profession,” Dillon said.