Each year for School Board Member Recognition Week, members of the Petal School District take measures to honor in some way the five members of the district’s board of trustees.

For this year’s recognition week, which runs from Feb. 13-19, district officials are planting live oak trees throughout the district’s five schools – one for each board member. That effort began on Feb. 10, with the first tree planted at Petal Upper Elementary School in honor of school board chairman Bruce Magee.

“Every year in February, we have a time across the nation where we can recognize our local school boards for all that they do behind the scenes to assist and support our district administration – and building administration, staff and students – to be the best we can be,” school district superintendent Matt Dillon said. “I’m very blessed to work with a five-member board that gets the big picture.

“They’re so supportive and understanding, and they ask a lot of questions to make sure that our people have everything that they need within their power to be successful. There was an idea that came up this year for us to plant a tree in their honor, in addition to giving them a piece of artwork made by a student that had a tree on it as well.”

Magee was sworn in as a board member on April 9, 2002, and became chairman on March 9, 2004. He holds a B.S. from the University of Southern Mississippi and is employed by Richton Tie and Timber, where he has served as Chief Financial Officer since 1992.

“I’m pleased to be a member of the Petal School District Board of Trustees, and our role is to try to remain in the background and be seen by the evidence of the work that we do,” Magee said. “But schools like to recognize us, and it’s an honor to be recognized by school districts.”

According to the Mississippi School Boards Association, more than 750 Mississippians are members of local school boards. Board members are responsible for setting the vision and goals for the district they serve.

“(The district) will typically have the students present something to us, and we’ll go visit the schools and maybe have a meal with the students in the cafeteria and visit with administrative staff,” Magee said. “We have not done that as much lately because of issues dealing with COVID.”

Other trees will include those for Troy Wicktom at Petal Elementary School, Greg Bullock at Petal High School, Jerry DeFatta at Petal Middle School and Chuck Harrell at Petal Primary School.

Dillon said the oak trees symbolize power, strength and resilience.

“With all that we have gone through over the years – specifically tornados and a pandemic – this is just a way for us to honor these five board members, and to have a symbol at all of our campuses to show that they are special to us, and we appreciate what they do for our district,” Dillon said. “Also, there’s a plaque that’s been made that will be present in front of the tree moving forward, just to symbolize this special event.

“So I think it’s something very special, something different, and something that is good for our students to see when they’re outside playing or any time they walk by that tree. They can put a name with that.”