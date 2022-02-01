Officials are finally beginning to see COVID-19 hospitalization numbers in the Hattiesburg area go down, following an increase during the holiday season and into the new year.

During a Feb. 9 video address, Mayor Toby Barker said there were 97 COVID-positive patients at Forrest General Hospital and Merit Health Wesley, down from 128 the week prior to his address. Of the 92 hospitalized patients, 18 were in the Intensive Care Unit and nine were on ventilators – an improvement from 19 ICU patients the previous week.

“We have started to see a decline in those hospital numbers,” Barker said. “That usually trails a decline in your overall infection numbers by a week or two.

“We’re glad to see those numbers kind of come down now. Compared to a week ago, we’re seeing a decline, headed in a favorable direction.”

Of the 97 patients in the hospital, 31 were fully vaccinated against COVID-19, meaning one shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or two shots of Moderna or Pfizer. Only four of those patients had received their booster shots.

Of the 18 patients in the ICU, five were fully vaccinated and none had their booster shots. Two of the nine patients on ventilators were fully vaccinated; none had their booster shots.

“After six months, what we know is that you start to sort of lose the antibodies, and that’s why people are pushing boosters right now,” Barker said.

As of Feb. 9, Forrest County officials reported 91 new cases of COVID-19, while Lamar County saw 98 new cases.

The seven-day average case number on Feb. 9 was 174.29 in Forrest County, up from 150.14 the week prior. In Lamar County, that number was 116.86, up from 101.29 the week before the address.

“Obviously, we took a sharp turn upward this week; that’s because we had 666 new cases over the weekend,” Barker said. “Over a three-day period, we had 666 cases, so that’s averaging 222 a day in Forrest County.

“So obviously, that’s going to drag that number up as well.”

The “inside 14-day” number – which shows how many individuals have been diagnosed with COVID-19 over the past two weeks – was 2,271 in Forrest County and 1,527 in Lamar County, for a total of 3,798 in the Hattiesburg metropolitan area.

In Forrest County, 31,512 residents (42 percent) were fully vaccinated, with 35, 125 residents having received their first dose of the vaccine. In Lamar County, 37,446 residents (59 percent) were fully vaccinated, while 41,158 had received one dose.

“Just a reminder – if it has been six months since your second Pfizer or Moderna shot – or two months since your J&J shot – it’s time to get a booster,” Barker said. “As I showed you with those numbers earlier at our hospitals, that really does make a difference.”

Every home in the United States is eligible to order four free at-home COVID-19 tests through www.covidtests.gov. Orders from that website usually ship between seven to 12 days.