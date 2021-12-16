Given the success of the modified calendar for the Lamar County School District’s current school year, district officials have adopted a similar measure for the 2022-2023 school year that gives a shorter summer break but more frequent breaks throughout the year.

The calendar, which begins in July 2022 and runs through June 2023, was approved earlier this month by the Lamar County School District Board of Directors.

“We had an overwhelmingly positive response from our students, and we had an overwhelmingly positive response from our faculty and staff and employees (about the modified calendar),” school district superintendent Steven Hampton said. “We also had a very good response from our parents, so they were pleased with how that went.

“So we put it before the board … and we voted to do a very similar – pretty much identical – schedule as we had this year.”

Students will return to school on July 21 and 22, 2022, with the first holiday for students on Sept. 5 for Labor Day. First-term exams and the end of the first term will take place on Sept. 22 and 23, 2022. Fall Intersession is scheduled for Sept. 26-30, 2022, with Fall Break set for Oct. 3-7.

Thanksgiving holidays will last from Nov. 21-25, 2022, with Dec. 15 and 16 set for second-terms exams and the end of the second term. Christmas holidsays will last from Dec. 19-30, 2022. March 9 and 10, 2023 will serve as third-term exams and the end of that term, with Spring Intersession set from March 13-17, 2023.

Spring Break will be held from March 20-24, 2023, followed by graduation ceremonies on May 18-20, 2023. May 25-26 will serve as fourth-term exams and the end of the school year.

The intersessions, which are optional, give students the opportunity to spend that week in school for more enrichment and remediation opportunities. Alternatively, parents can choose to keep their children home that week for an extra week of break.

“(This year) we had about a thousand students that came back during that first week,” Hampton said. “We had a really good response; the students really enjoyed it and the parents really enjoyed it.

“It gave students an opportunity to get caught up, especially since we got so hard from COVID the first nine weeks, with shutting down schools or going to virtual with some of our schools. So that was an opportunity for us to get some things made up from when kids had to be quarantined and that sort of thing. We also did a lot of STEM activities, a lot maker’s space activities.”

The total number of student days will remain at 180, while the total number of teacher days will remain at 187.

“That’s a big misconception that I’ve had to address in several situations, because sometimes parents feel like because we start earlier, we’re going more days,” Hampton said. “But the students are only required to be, by law, (in school) 180 days, and our teachers work 187 days.

“Those days are just reallocated differently throughout the school year.

“We start a little bit earlier, and we have fewer, smaller breaks, and then a bigger break between the first and second nine weeks. We still have a week for Thanksgiving, two weeks for Christmas, and instead of having one week for Spring Break, we’ll have two weeks of Spring Break, and we’ll do the intersessions … again as well.”

The calendar can be found on the school district’s website at www.lamarcountyschools.org.