Officials from the City of Lumberton have appointed a new – but familiar – chief for the Lumberton Police Department who they hope will stop the frequent turnover at that position over the last few years.

Earlier this month, the Sumrall Board of Aldermen voted to name as chief Adrien Fortenberry, who began his law enforcement career in 1996, which includes a former stint as Lumberton police chief. The vote was 3-2 in Fortenberry’s favor, with Ward 3 Alderwoman Myrtis Holder and Ward 4 Alderman Bobby Smith voting against the appointment.

“I feel pretty positive working under this board,” Fortenberry said. “I feel really good about moving this department forward, trying to be competitive with other departments in getting good, quality people here and things like that.”

For the immediate future, Fortenberry would like to help the police department become more community-oriented, as well as to get the department fully staffed.

“(I want to) make sure they’re all up to par with our services, in what they have to have, and making sure everybody is qualified with their weapons,” he said. “Those are my main things – just making sure that everything is up to par and running well with my office here.”

Fortenberry graduated from Columbia High School in 1993, and served with the Mississsippi Army National Guard from 1993-2002. He began law enforcement in 1996 at the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

After leaving that department, Fortenberry went to work for the Walthall County Sheriff’s Office, where he is still employed as a lieutenant on night shifts. He served as Lumberton Police Chief from 2009 to 2011, when he resigned to run for sheriff of Marion County.

Fortenberry also has served as shift supervisor for the Columbia Police Department.

“I’m very positive about (Fortenberry’s) abilities as far as chief, and especially as a good leader,” Mayor Quincy Rogers said. “I’m looking forward to the city, as far as our police department getting back to what it used to be with some good stability.

“Adrien Fortenberry fits that position incredibly well. I’m excited in the direction of the police department right now.”

Yves Owens, who previously served as interim chief, will serve as assistant chief for the Lumberton Police Department.

The turnover at the police chief position goes back to March 2018, when then-chief Shane Flynt resigned after a video surfaced of him reportedly smoking marijuana. His successor, Carlus Page, was soon after removed as chief and reclassified as a police officer.

Larry Allen was then named chief, but resigned shortly after, and Adam Jones was sworn in as chief in May 2019. Jones resigned from the position in November 2019, making him the fourth chief to leave that seat in a two-year period.

In his resignation letter, Jones said several false allegations had been made against him, but no investigation was conducted and he was never given a reason for the allegations.

“I refuse to be belittled in a professional capacity when my excellent job performance supersedes me,” the letter stated. “I was never written up by my first-line supervisor, Mayor Quincy Rogers, nor given a written letter of reprimand by him.

“It has been a pleasure working for the City of Lumberton, and I pray that one day this city can prosper and move forward under the right leadership. Thanks for the opportunity and I wish you all well.”

In May 2020, the board of aldermen voted 4-1 to name Owens chief of the department, only to have him reclassified as interim chief a week later. Former Ward 3 Alderman Jonathan Griffith, who voted against Jones’s appointment to chief, said there was no reason given as to Jones’ reclassification, but the choice was made during personnel discussions at a special-called meeting.