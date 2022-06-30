Six months after Rodney Bennett announced he planned to leave his 10-year stint as the president of the University of Southern Mississippi, Bennett has made public his plans to officially depart that position on July 15, with officials from the Institutions of Higher Learning appointing Joe Paul as the interim president of the university.

In a letter sent out to Southern Miss alumni on June 30, Bennett said he settled on that date to allow university officials to begin the transition to a new president sooner rather than later.

“This will enable the university to move forward with an institutional transition and will allow me the opportunity to focus on exclusively on my personal transition,” Bennett said. “I continue to be so grateful to each of you for all that you have done to advance the University of Southern Mississippi and public higher education across our state over the past 10 years.

“I remain confident that our collective work will continue to have a profound impact on the lives of young people throughout the region and beyond, and I could not be more proud of all that we have accomplished together during my tenure here.”

Shortly after Bennett’s announcement, Alfred Rankins Jr., who serves as the IHL commissioner of higher education, issued a statement naming Paul the interim president of the university, beginning July 16.

Paul served for 40 years as a Southern Miss student affairs administrator and became vice president for student affairs in February 1993. Prior to that, he served as assistant director of student activities, assistant vice president and dean of student development, as well as holding faculty rank in the university’s College of Education and Psychology.

Paul retired from Southern Miss in 2015, and has since held part-time positions with the USM Foundation, as Citizen Service Coordinator for the City of Hattiesburg and as an executive coach for the Home Business Advisor Group. He currently consults as an executive coach and strategic advisor for the Blue Hen Consulting Agency.

“I am honored to serve my alma mater as the IHL Board of Trustees completes its search for The University of Southern Mississippi’s next permanent leader,” Paul said. “I am eager to lead Southern Miss as we chase bold dreams, and I will be happy to return to chasing our grandsons once our next leader is on board.

“I am fully confident the IHL Board of Trustees will identify a dynamic leader as our 11th Southern Miss President. Our role is to ready the ship, so that the next president finds an institution in good order, energized, and poised for this pivotal transition. I will pursue those ends with full vigor.”

Paul earned a Ph.D. in administration of higher education from the University of Alabama, and was named the university’s Most Outstanding Doctoral Student in the field in 1985. Paul, who is a native of Bay St. Louis, earned his bachelor’s degree in communication and political science from Southern Miss in 1975, when he graduated magna cum laude from the University Honors College.

He then received a master’s degree in communication and management from Southern Miss in 1978, and was inducted into the University of Southern Mississippi Alumni Hall of Fame in 2000.

“I am certain the progress at Southern Miss will continue unabated under Dr. Paul’s leadership,” Rankins said. “His dedication to the institution has been demonstrated through more than four decades of service, and there is no doubt that he is passionate about students and the university.

“I look forward to him bringing his experience and skills to bear for the betterment of the institution.”

Paul also has served two terms as president of the United Way of Southeast Mississippi. He has served as Board Chairman for the greater Hattiesburg Area Development Foundation and as a Board Trustee for the Mississippi Public Employees Retirement System.

He has also been president of the Hattiesburg Area Education Foundation, on the Board of Directors for the Hattiesburg Boys and Girls Club and has been a trustee for the Hattiesburg Public School District. Paul is co-founder of the Hattiesburg Leadership Pinebelt program and has served on a statewide basis in leadership positions with the Mississippi Economic Council.

The IHL plans to release details on the search for a permanent president in the near future.

When announcing his plans to leave the presidency in January, Bennett said he made that decision to explore other professional opportunities in advance of the end date of his contract with Southern Miss.

Bennett earned his Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication – along with his Master of Education and Education Specialist degree and Ed.D. in Educational Administration – from Middle Tennessee State University. He served as vice president for student affairs at the University of Georgia before being appointed Southern Miss president in 2013.

Under Bennett’s leadership, Southern Miss invested in new faculty positions, expanded operations along the Mississippi Gulf Coast, and worked to increase access to quality education and research programs to serve the needs of the state of Mississippi and beyond.

Bennett is the first Black president of a historically and predominantly white higher education institution in Mississippi.

“The University of Southern Mississippi will always hold a special place in my heart, and I will always be excited to hear about all the good things I know are still on the horizon for this institution,” he said.