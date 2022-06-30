Members of the Lamar County Board of Supervisors, all Lamar County Justice Court judges and board attorney Perry Phillips have been granted annual salary increases as provided for under a new legislative bill and an update to two sections of Mississippi code, respectively.

Beginning July 1, those salaries are raised from approximately $46,000 annually to $50,000, a measure that was approved at the June 23 board of supervisors meeting. The supervisors’ pay raise comes from Senate Bill 2719, which was approved during the 2022 session of the Mississippi Legislature and amends Section 25-3-13 of the Mississippi Code of 1972.

“That’s in accordance with the new update to the law,” Lamar County Administrator Jody Waits said. “Supervisors are paid based on the amount of ad valorem within the county, so in that bill, they adjusted the amount the supervisors were paid within (each of the given) categories.

“So that’s us taking action to align the board of supervisors salary with the senate bill and the update to that section of the code. (Judges and the county attorney) follow suit, because they are paid the same as what supervisors are paid, according to those statutes.”

Lamar County has a total assessed valuation of at least $300 million, but less than $1 billion, which allows the annual salaries to be set at no more than $50,000.

Also according to Senate Bill 2719, from and after Jan. 1, 2024, the salary of supervisors may be increased by an amount not to exceed $2,000. From and after Jan. 1, 2028, supervisors’ salary may be increased by an amount not to exceed $4,000.

If the board of supervisors approves a salary increase under the bill effective during any fiscal year, the members of that board are not eligible for any additional salary increases for that fiscal year. The salary of the board members shall not be increased under this subsection in the last year of the supervisors' term.

The annual salary established for the members of the board of supervisors shall not be reduced as a result of a reduction in total assessed valuation. Under the bill, the salary of the members of the board of supervisors shall not be increased until the board passes a resolution stating the amount of the increase and spread it on its minutes.

No state revenue shall be used to pay any salary increase authorized under this section. Although supervisors’ salaries are paid by taxes collected from Lamar County residents and not the state, the pay range is set by state statute. Any pay raise must be reflected in the minutes of the board meeting at which it is approved.

“That (Senate Bill 2719) goes on further to say there are two more occasions on which a raise is allowed by that statute, up to a certain amount,” Waits said. “Those next two raises that are allowed in that bill, the board does not vote that for the next board; it’s set up to where the board would have to vote on it for their own term.

“The next raise would be in 2024, so the outgoing board does not vote on that – the new board would vote on that raise. Then the next raise is available in 2028, and the board of that term would vote on it, so it’s not that one board votes on a raise for another – it’s the opposite. This first raise is given by law, and the second and third raises (are for an) amount for the board to vote on.”

The raise for Lamar County Justice Court judges is allowed for in Mississippi Code 25-3-36, while the raise for the board attorney is outlined in Mississippi Code 19-3-47.

Waits said he is fully in support of the annual pay raises.

“(Supervisors) have a very big responsibility in what they do; they’re the taxing authority and they make all the policy for the county,” he said. “It’s a pretty major role of what they do – it affects a lot of people, and they work very hard. It’s a job that really never stops; it’s 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

“Throughout their entire term, they get phone calls and they’re dealing with issues related to the health and welfare of all the citizens of the county. They have worked without a raise for quite some time, and even still, with these raise amounts, it’s still not a large salary for the responsibility that goes along with what they do.”

In addition, Waits believes the pay raise will help attract quality candidates to lead the county.

“It would encourage folks who want to be elected to the position, rather than discouraging it because of the amount of responsibility versus they pay that goes with it,” he said.