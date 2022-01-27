Nominations are now being accepted for the 2021 inductee to the Petal School District Academic Hall of Fame, an individual who will join 33 previous outstanding graduates of the Petal School District who have distinguished themselves through academic and professional achievement.

The hall of fame, which was established in 1989, honors individuals who serve as role models for students by exhibiting the attitudes, knowledge, and lifelong learning skills essential to thrive as responsible citizens in an ever-changing global society.

Seeking the Academic Hall of Fame recipient each year is now a tradition,” said Leahne Lightsey, executive director of the Petal Education Foundation. “Dr. Mike Walters was the superintendent at Petal when the program was initiated in 1989.

“Even though that was before my time, it appears that Dr. Walters sought out innovative ideas and best practices from all across the country. He brought these ideas back to the Petal School District. It’s proof and it’s affirming that the teachers and programs offered here more than adequately prepares students for success in their future endeavors.”

Nominees must have graduated from Petal High School and have attended school in the district for a minimum of four years. They are required to have graduated at least 20 years prior to nomination; for example, 2022 nominees must have graduated prior to 2002.

While not necessary, it is preferred that nominees are successful college graduates, and all nominations should be accompanied by a current resume.

“Success breeds success,” Lightsey said. “The winner is asked to address the senior class and/or speak at graduation. Their remarks are inspiring, motivating and sentimental.

“For the past several years, we have asked the winner to arrive a day or two before graduation so we can tour them around the district. The recipients love this. They are awed by the facilities, the friendliness of the students, teachers, administrators and staff and the listing of the extracurricular activities and advanced studies. They tell stories of their days at Petal and fondly remember teachers and good friends.”

Nominations must be received prior to March 31 and should be mailed to the Petal Education Foundation Academic Hall of Fame Selection Committee at P.O. Box 948, Petal, MS, 39465. Resumes for individuals previously nominated but not selected for induction remain on file and will be reviewed each year.

“I feel like there are many Petal people who know of classmates or even themselves who have gone on to make great strides in their chosen fields,” Lightsey said. “All it takes to nominate a person is to email me, give the name and date of graduation, and type up a short bio that states why the nominee is worthy of being in the Petal Academic Hall of Fame.

“(We are looking for someone) whose leadership can inspire students in the pursuit of excellence. A person whose accomplishments are outstanding or whose leadership is considered exceptional.”