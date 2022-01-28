For their first mural project of the year, officials from the Hattiesburg Alliance for Public Art are issuing a Call for Artists for an upcoming mural at the Hattiesburg Public School District Early Childhood Center on Forrest Street in Hattiesburg.

The piece, which will feature the theme “Learning Today to Live Tomorrow,” will be HAPA’s 17th mural.

“This year, HAPA has designated a dozen projects we want to do in our quest to become The City of 100 Murals,” said Kristen Brock, programs and promotions director for Visit Hattiesburg, which oversees HAPA. “We have been really strategic in the projects that we have selected, and strategic in placing them in neighborhoods and communities throughout the city.

“So this is our first large-scale project of the year, and with it being directly adjacent to downtown Hattiesburg, it is a very large blank wall. And because it is in a neighborhood that has public school – elementary-age and preschool-age students – we have kind of decided to theme it around education.”

The canvas space for the mural measures approximately 25 feet high by 80 feet high, and is expected to further expand the footprint of HAPA’s work in the community by beautifying the city’s neighborhoods and corridors.

“It’s going to be very child-friendly; it’s going to be very colorful and vibrant,” Brock said. “Hopefully, it’s an inspiration to the youth in our community.”

Professional local, regional, and national artists are encouraged to submit their original designs for the mural to HAPA. Concepts should be colorful and engaging, highlighting the importance of education, community, and diversity.

For more details and instructions, interested artists may visit hburgart.com/artists. Applications must be electronically submitted by 5 p.m. Feb. 22.

The final design selection will be based on artistic merit, creativity, demonstrated ability, technical knowledge, overall budget, and the artist’s interpretation of the theme. To learn more about HAPA or for a map of existing public art in Hattiesburg, visit HAPA’s Facebook and Instagram pages or hburgart.com.

“We have sent a Call to Artists, both locally in Hattiesburg and across Mississippi, and to national artists,” Brock said. “So it’s open to any artists who would like to share their message with us here in Hattiesburg.

“We have challenged them to come up with a design that really focuses on the educational and cultural aspects in the neighborhood, really just to make it something colorful that celebrates learning and diversity that can be found there in the Hawkins school neighborhood. On the application, we are asking for their background as an artist, and some inspiration from previous pieces they’ve done. Specifically, we’re asking for a concept statement and a defined sketch that they’re proposing for this wall.”

Officials hope to have the project completed by early March.

The Hawkins neighborhood mural is being partially funded by Ekklesia Hattiesburg in support of their “Neighbors at Hawkins” community program.

“Partnering in Hattiesburg’s public art initiative to create a beautiful and long-lasting mural in this neighborhood is the perfect display of all the beauty that happens every day inside the walls of Hawkins Elementary School,” Ekklesia pastor Mike Dixon said in a statement. “Ekklesia Hattiesburg and the Neighbors at Hawkins program exist because the entire Hawkins Elementary community holds a special place in our hearts, and there is no calculating how much time and love has been shared side by side in the school.

“We couldn’t be more excited to be a part of this effort.”