For a third straight year, Presbyterian Christian is sending a football player to the Division I level.

PCS offensive lineman Carter Edwards signed with Colorado on the early signing day.

Since PCS coach Derek White took over, the Bobcats have had eight players continue their football careers on the college level.

“I knew the first time I saw him and watched him play that he had a chance to (sign Division I),” White said. “Not only is he an unbelievable football player, but how many guys do you know that have a perfect score on the ACT?”

One of the main reasons Edwards chose Colorado is so that he could major in aerospace engineering.

“They have a great aerospace engineering degree,” Edwards said. “I love the community there. I love all the coaches and facilities. Everything is beautiful.”

Edwards said that he will not be redshirted and will focus on playing either at offensive guard or center. The three-star recruit, who stands at 6-foot-6 and weighs 285 pounds, was a four-year starter for the Bobcats.

“He can bend like you haven’t seen,” White said. “He can bend like a skill guy. His best days of football are ahead of him. He still hasn’t hit his growth spurt yet.

“He went from being 6-3 as a junior to 6-5, 6-6 and has gained 30 pounds. I think he’ll end up being a 6-7, 300-pound guy that’s going to be a dude.”

In his junior year, Edwards was key in helping PCS win its second-ever playoff game and was critical in helping running back Marquis Crosby break the state’s single-season rushing record. Edwards helped the Bobcats reach the playoffs again and rush for over 3,000 yards this past season.

“It’s been fun,” Edwards said. “Our class has built this program, really. When we were ninth-graders, we were 1-11, but we have grown as a team and have gotten better every year.”