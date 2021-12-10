Southern Miss football team announced the signing of 21 players for the early signing period.

Of the 21 players signed, Southern Miss’ class included transfers from Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Memphis, with seven other players signing from junior college.

In Southern Miss coach Will Hall’s first signing class, Hall said he placed emphasis on recruiting both offensive and defensive linemen.

“The line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball has been our emphasis,” Hall said. “I’d say our biggest emphasis was d-line. We were able to add a lot to that. We will add one to two more transfers on the d-line and the o-line before we start school in January too.”

During Southern Miss’ signing show, Hall had said that incoming freshman Zach Wilke and Ty Keyes would compete for the starting quarterback job.

“Anybody who knows them knows that they are unbelievably talented kids,” Hall said. “They play at a high, high level.

“If we can add an older transfer quarterback that is really good player then we will add him in the mix too. If not, then we will be young.”

Hall added that he was unsure of original starting quarterback Trey Lowe’s future but said that Lowe could change position and reiterated that Hall and his staff want Lowe on the roster.

Southern Miss also signed Pearl River CC transfer Latreal Jones, who was rated the top junior college recruit.

“He is really, really fast,” Hall said. “He was a great player at Taylorsville and was a great player at Pearl River. That’s his No. 1 attribute that he can really run. He has great ball skills and makes you miss.

When you sign the No. 1 junior college player in America at any position, that’s a big deal for a Group of 5 school. We were able to do that.”

Kamron Barnes

6-5, 300, OL

Natchez, Miss. (Adams County Christian)

Kamron Barnes played for head coach David King at Adams County Christian and helped the Rebels to an 8-3 record in 2021. He will be joined by his twin brother, Kyron, at Southern Miss. Both twins played on the same offensive line for the Rebels and were both named 4A All-MAIS selections following their senior seasons. Kamron Barnes was ranked by 247 Sports as the No. 44 recruit in Mississippi.

Kyron Barnes

6-5, 300, OL

Natchez, Miss. (Adams County Christian)

Kyron Barnes played for head coach David King at Adams County Christian. Barnes elped the Rebels to an 8-3 record in 2021. Kyron Barnes was ranked by 247 Sports as the No. 43 recruit in Mississippi.

DJ Burgess

6-3, 250, DL

Oxford, Miss. (Lafayette HS)

Burgess tallied 120 tackles in his senior campaign at Lafayette for coach Michael Fair. Burgess also totaled 43 TFLs, 35 QBH, 17.5 sacks, 11 forced fumbles and one interception. He was the Mississippi Coaches All-State Class 5A Mr. Football and was named to the 2020 MAC First Team All-State.

Michael Caraway, Jr.

6-3, 185, DB

Bassfield, Miss. (Jefferson Davis County HS/Pearl River CC)

Caraway tallied 22 tackles (14 solos) in nine games, averaging 2.4 tackles a contest for Pearl River CC in his only season. He also added a tackle for loss for two yards, an interception and six pass breakups. Caraway was named to All-MACCC second team.

Prior to PRCC, Caraway posted 12 tackles while attending Southwest Mississippi Community his first season.

In high school, Caraway played at Jefferson Davis High School for Lance Mancuso. As a receiver, he caught 16 passes for 434 yards. On defense he made 64 tackles and had two interceptions.

Kenyon Clay

6-1, 215, RB

Union, Miss. (Union HS)

Clay played for head coach Jordan Wren at Union High School. Clay played as both a running back and quarterback for the Yellowjackets. He was named a First Team Coaches 3A All-State selection in 2021 and played in the 2021 Mississippi/Alabama All-Star game. Clay served as an effective dual-threat option, rushing for 27 touchdowns and throwing 17 in his junior season. He also recorded 118.2 yards per game on the ground and 136.6 through the air in 2020. Clay was ranked No. 31 in Mississippi by both 247 Sports and ESPN.

Jalil Clemons

6-3, 240, Jack

Starkville, Miss. (Starkville HS/Memphis)

In Clemons’ junior year at Memphis he appeared in four games against Mississippi State, Temple, Tulsa and Navy and totaled two tackles and 0.5 tackles for loss.

His sophomore year was a member of the 8-3 Tigers who won the 2020 Montgomery Bowl. He appeared in nine games, earning four starts on the season and totaled 19 tackles, 12 solo, to go with three TFL, one sack, three pass breakups. He made a season-high four tackles in three-straight games against UCF, Temple and Cincinnati.

His freshman year, Clemons played in 13 of 14 games in his first season at Memphis. He finished the year with 15 tackles, including eight solos, adding five quarterback hurries and two sacks.

In high school, Clemons member of the Starkville High School varsity squad from 2016-18 and helped the Yellow Jackets to a combined 31-9 record and three-straight Mississippi High School Activities Association (MHSAA) Class 6A state playoff appearances. In his three seasons on the Starkville defensive line, collected 180 total tackles (84 solo), 50 TFLs, 21 sacks and 26 QB hurries and recorded six forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries and two interceptions.

Davis Dalton

6-3, 200, WR

Madison, Miss. (Madison-Ridgeland Academy)

Dalton aided Madison-Ridgeland Academy to the 2021 MAIS 6A State Championship. He competed in 14 games during his senior season, notching 15 touchdowns on 89 receptions for 1,586 yards. Dalton averaged 17.8 yards per catch, 113.3 yards a game with his longest reception at 67 yards.

Janari Dean

5-11, 195, RB

Batesville, Miss. (South Panola HS/Mississippi State)

At Mississippi State, Dean played in nine games for the Bulldogs and registered three tackles on the season with two solo and one assisted. He redshirted his first season with the program.

He was prepped at South Panola High School under head coach Ricky Woods. He was rated a three-star prospect per ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports. As a senior, he carried 182 times for 1,599 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Iliyas Fuavai

6-3, 245, DL

Pensacola, Fla. (Pensacola Catholic HS)

Fuavai earned an Honorable Mention for the 2020 PNJ All-Area teams. He saw action in four games, tallying 14 solo, five assists, for 19 total tackles…Grabbed 5.0 TFLs, 2.0 sacks, and nabbed a safety.

Daylen Gill

5-11, 225, LB

Louisville, Miss. (Louisville HS/Jones College/Ole Miss)

Gill played in 10 games during the regular season for Ole Miss. In 2020, Gill saw action in nine games with one start at the star position. Registered 18 total tackles on the season with one quarterback hurry as he played on both special teams and as a reserve linebacker.

At Jones College, Gill was a unanimous 3-star prospect across all major recruiting sites. He was the No. 94 overall junior college prospect and No. 7 safety. Gill was named to the 2019 NJCAA second team All-American. He led Jones College with 61 total tackles, 17.0 TFL as a sophomore. He also Added 3.5 sacks, one interception, five QB hurries, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He finished third on the team with 62 tackles as a freshman, adding 20 TFL, 5.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and one interception.

In high school, Gill Amassed 164 tackles, 13.0 TFL, 4.0 sacks, seven QB hurries, five forced fumbles, five passes defended, one fumble recovery and one interception as a senior.

Latreal Jones

6-2, 195, WR

Taylorsville, Miss. (Pearl River CC/Taylorsville HS)

Jones had 19 receptions in eight games for the Wildcats. Jones was rated as the nation’s No. 1 JUCO wide receiver and a three-star recruit by 247 Sports.

In 2020, Jones led the receiving corp for the Wildcats, hauling in 33 receptions for 415 yards and two touchdowns. He was named to First-Team All-America by JCGridiron.com

In his freshman season he recorded14 receptions for 245 yards and one touchdown.

In high school, Jones played for Coach Mitchell Evans at Taylorsville High in Taylorsville, Miss. As a junior, he caught 41 passes for 925 yards and 11 touchdowns and was teammates with Golden Eagle quarterback Ty Keyes.

Cameron Knox

6-0, 185, SAF

New Albany, Miss. (New Albany HS)

Knox played for head coach ​​Cody Stubblefield at New Albany High School. Knox participated in the 2021 Mississippi/Alabama All-Star game as a defensive back and named a 2021 Mississippi Association of Coaches 4A All-State selection. Knox averaged 5.7 tackles-per-game in his senior season and made 57 stops (37 solo) He also served as a kickoff returnerand racked up 28 total offensive touchdowns in his high school career, including 11 in 10 games during his senior campaign. Knox was ranked the No. 35 prospect in Mississippi by ESPN and No. 42 by 247 Sports.

Brodarius Lewis

6-2, 295, DL

Prattville, Ala. (Jones College/Prattville HS)

Lewis started all 10 games along the defense line for the Bobcats. He tallied 34 tackles, with 13 solo and 21 assists and had 2.5 TFLs with a pair of sacks.

In 2020, Lewis played in all five games in COVID-shortened season. He had eight solo tackles, 15 assists and 23 total. He also had three TFLs for minus 13 yards and 1.5 sacks for minus 10 yards.

In high school, Lewis played for coach Caleb Ross at Prattville. His team was 9-3 in his senior season. That year he had 70 tackles with 12 TFLs. He named 5A-7A All-Metro by Montgomery Advertiser and won the Jimmy White Impact Player Award.

Bryce Lofton

6-3, 190, P/K

Sand Hill, Miss. (Pisgah/Copiah-Lincoln CC)

In 2021, Lofton averaged 40.9 yards per punt with a long of 66 yards. He recorded 29 punts inside the 20-yard line and a total of 2,451 yards. He also served as a kicker for the Wolves. Lofton was named a Postseason MACCC All-Region punter as well as a First Team All-Conference South Division honoree.

In 2020, he played in three games for the Wolves as both a punter and kicker. He recorded seven punts inside the 20-yard line on 16 attempts and averaged 40.6 yards per punt with a long of 61. He went 5-for-7 on field goals with a long of 46 yards and went 9-for-9 on extra points.

He made nine appearances for Copiah-Lincoln CC as a freshman and recorded a season-high 57-yard punt and averaged 34.7 yards per punt.

In high school, Lofton played for Michael Granberry at Pisgah High School. He averaged 36.1 yards per punt as a senior for the Dragons with a long of 50 yards.

Jordyn Mahaffey

6-3, 250, DL

Foxworth, Miss. (West Marion HS/Jones College)

In 2021, Mahaffey competed in all 10 games for Jones College. He compiled six solo tackles, 13 assists, and 19 total tackles and notched 1.5 TFLs for two yards.

In 2020, he played in all five games during a COVID-shortened season. He had one solo, nine assists and 10 total tackles, 2.5 TFLs for minus 12 yards and one sack.

Mahaffey played for head coach Brad Duncan at West Marion. He helped the Trojans to a 12-2 finish and third round of the MHSAA 3A playoffs. He had 78 tackles, 22 tackles-for-loss and 7.0 sacks.

Markel McLaurin

5-11, 195, DB

Friendship, Miss. (Collins HS/Jones College)

At Jones College, McLaurin saw action in nine games for Jones and posted 23 tackles, 18 of which were solo. He was named first team All-MACC and added 3.0 tackles for loss and four interceptions, to go along with seven kick returns for 159 yards and a 22.71 per return average.

In 2020, he played in all five games in a COVID-19 shortened season and named First Team All-MACCC. He led the team in catches (21), yards (417), touchdowns (three), yards/catch (19.9) and yards/game (83.4).

His freshman year of college he played in nine games his freshman season for Southern Miss.

In he high school, he played for head coach Eric Booth at Collins. He was a three-star performer for 247sports.

Tiaquelin Mims

5-9, 172, ATH

Bay Minette, Ala. (Baldwin County HS)

Mims was a 1,000 yard passer and rusher for head coach Scott Rials at Baldwin County. He was named to the 63rd annual Alabama High School Athletic Association’s North-South All-Start Football game roster. He completed 98 passes on 161 attempts for 1,428 yards and 16 TDs and rushed for 1,402 yards and 16 TDs He also returned 3 punts for 118 yards and a touchdown. He was named to the 2020 ASWA Second Team All-State selection as a junior.

Demeco Roland

6-3, 340, DL

Broken Arrow, Okla. (Broken Arrow HS/Hutchinson CC)

Roland appeared in 22 games in three years for Hutchinson Community College. He totaled 39 tackles in that span, 16 of which were solo. He Helped the Blue Dragons to a 66-34 win against Hinds in the 2021 Salt City Bowl and was a member of the 2020 NJCAA Football Championship Team.

Wil Saxton

6-3, 322, OL

Benton, Miss. (Benton Academy)

Saxton played for head coach Kenny Burton at Benton Academy. He played as an offensive and defensive lineman. He helped the Raiders to an 8-3 record in his senior season in 2021 and was named a 2021 3A All-MAIS selection as an offensive lineman. He was ranked the No. 31 prospect in Mississippi by ESPN and No. 37 by 247 Sports.

Mario Wilbourn

6-0, 220, LB

Oxford, Miss. (Lafayette HS)

Wilbourn competed in all ten games for Lafayette. He tallied 68 solo, 30 assists, for 98 total tackles and 17 TFLs, 3.0 sacks on 29 yards lost and 13 quarterback hurries. He also notched three forced fumbles, scooping up two of them.

Zach Wilcke

6-3, 185, QB

Hernando, Miss. (Hernando HS)

Wilke threw for 2,498 yards and 14 touchdowns with only six interception. He was effective on the ground attack, with him rushing for 800 yards and eight touchdowns. He was named the Region 1 6A Offensive MVP and competed in the 2021 Mississippi vs. Alabama All-Star Game.