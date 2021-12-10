Two of Lamar County's best went back and forth in a defensive battle on Monday night in the first round of the Lamar County tournament. However, Oak Grove's defense managed to stay firmer as the Lady Warriors held off Purvis for a 38-28 win.

The critical differences in the game were the Lady Warriors' ability to stay physical and force turnovers whenever Purvis found any momentum. In addition, Oak Grove held the Lady Tornados' star player, Elise Jackson, to just 11 points.

"We knew that coming in that (Purvis') guard that they have is really fast and really good," Oak Grove coach Mark Swindle. "We tried to put an emphasis on that, and I thought we did a good job.

"We just made her go right. She's a left-handed player that loves to go left. We just tried to push her to use her right."

Another killer for the Lady Tornados was free-throw shooting, especially in the first half. Purvis was 3-for-11 behind the line in the first but finished the game 11-for-22.

"Oak Grove is a very good team and did a very good job defensively," Purvis coach Michael Thornton said. "I thought the biggest thing that hurt us in the first half was our inability to make free shots. If we had made our free shots, we would have kept a close game. It let them stretch the lead out. I thought we outplayed them in the third quarter. In the fourth quarter, we cut it to seven but could not come up with 50-50 balls. They came up with some big plays in the fourth quarter."

After being tied just 6-6 at the end of the first quarter, Oak Grove took a 19-9 lead in the second quarter that the Lady Tornados could not overcome. In that quarter, Purvis was for 1-for-7 from the free-throw line, while Jackson was held to two points in the entire half.

"They did a very good job on Elise," Thornton said. "They cut her average in half tonight. She had a bad night on the free shot line for her. She has been shooting over 65% on the line, and tonight she was 3-for-10.

"We made too many turnovers. I thought we made some poor shots, and I think some of our players tried to lean on Elise to do too much. Instead of trying to balance out the offense."

Purvis managed to close the lead to 27-20 at the end of the third quarter after Jackson finally got going and scored seven of her 11 points in the quarter.

"I thought we played well defensively. Thornton said. "I thought we played with a lot of intensity. The thing that we have to learn from this loss is that we missed too many opportunities when you have a few fast-break opportunities, and you don't score."

However, the Lady Warriors scored on three straight scoring possessions, which ultimately put the game away as Taliyah Griffin hit a 3-pointer to extend Oak Grove's lead to 14 points in the 7-0 run.

Griffin and Taniyah Wilson led Oak Grove with nine points each, while Shalea Boddie put up eight points.

"We had our stretches of scoring and playing defense and getting the easy baskets," Swindle said. "These girls, I have been really tough, and that makes a big difference. Even though we aren't making shots, they are still playing really hard. That's all you can ask for as a coach."

Purvis will play Sumrall in the consolation game at 4 p.m. tomorrow, while Oak Grove will play Lumberton in the championship game at 7 p.m.