Sumrall picked up its fourth win of the season on Monday after defeating Lumberton 60-51 in the first round of the Lamar County tournament.

The Bobcats' offense nailed nine 3-pointers while sophomore Demond Shelby put up 24 points in the win.

After trailing 6-0 to start the game, Sumrall's offense quickly found the use of the 3-pointer as the Bobcats tied the game 6-6 and eventually took a 15-9 lead by the end of the first quarter.

At the start of the second quarter, the Bobcats then comfortably separated from the Panthers as Sumrall went on an 8-2 run behind Shelby, who had seven points in the run.

"I thought Devan played with a lot of confidence and a lot of poise tonight," Sumrall coach Eric Cooper said. "That's kind of a breakout game for him that I knew that he could have. I can't say enough about the young man with his character and his play. He's just a joy to have on the team to coach. He lit it up tonight.

After taking a 30-15 lead at the half, Shelby got the hot hand again in the third quarter as he hits three 3-pointers in the third quarter to help extend Sumrall's lead to 52-32.

"Here lately, we have been very perimeter-oriented, and we have been trying to get away from being, so perimeter opened," Cooper said. "We want to kind of open things up for us and try to look inside and get our big men involved. Once we get the big men involved, that'll, of course, get our 3-pint shot going. But tonight, I guess we were just feeling it, I guess.

Despite facing the 20-point deficit, Lumberton's young team did not fade away. In the fourth quarter, the Panthers rallied and outscored Sumrall 20-10 and closed the game within single digits with a 10-0 run.

"It's been a struggle for us to score so far this year," Lumberton coach Jay Lofton said. "That's just our fifth game. We have only been playing and practicing for about two weeks now. We are really young. We started two ninth-graders, two sophomores and one junior. I don't have anybody on my team that has two years of varsity experience.

"Our guys kept fighting. I'm super proud of that regardless of what the score was right there. We were down between 15 and 20, but we kept fighting. We finally e scoring the basketball in the second half. We scored 36 in the second half. That's more than we have scored in any game so far this year in a full game."

The Panthers had a pair of double-digit scorers, with Jacee Buckley leading the team with 18 points and Hayden Campbell scoring 11 points.

Lofton said he was proud of his team for not giving up in the fourth quarter, and despite taking the loss, the game was valuable towards preparing his group for district play.

"We were still fighting," Lofton said. "We are 0-5 now to start the year. A lot of teams could have given up in that situation. We haven't given up. I think with this group our main goal is to get ready for January when we start playing our 1A district schedule."

Along with Shelby, Devontae Crockett and Eli Haddox both reach double digits. Crockett scored 15 points, while Haddox put up 11 points.

Like Lumberton, Sumrall also features a predominantly young roster, but with the win over the Panthers, the Bobcats have now won four of their last six games.

"Anytime we can get a win, especially as a team as young as we are, it's really good for them," Cooper said.

Lumberton will play in the consolation game tomorrow against Purvis at 5:30 p.m., while Sumrall will play Oak Grove in the championship game. All games will be played at Oak Grove High School, which is hosting the tournament.