If you walk into Oak Grove’s gym, you’ll notice two giant banners honoring the Lady Warriors’ 2016 and 2017 seasons. In that span, Oak Grove went 47-10, including an appearance in the final four.

On Friday night, the Lady Warriors improved their record to 6-2, which is their best mark since 2016 after dominating Picayune in a 52-12 win.

Coincidentally enough, Oak Grove coach Mark Swindle believes that his 2021 squad is equally if not better than the 2016 and 2017 teams.

“I told someone the other day that they look like that bunch that’s hanging on the wall,” Swindle said. “They are very similar. I would say close to being better, but we can’t really be better until the final game.”

Eleven of Oak Grove’s 13 players scored in Friday’s win. Notably, one of the Lady Warriors’ best players, Asia Ellzey, had to sit out due to an ankle injury she sustained last week.

“We play in a normal game around eight people,” Swindle said. “I don’t have any weak links on defense. My five-man can guard their point guard. That helps a lot when you can switch a lot. This is a really good group of girls.

“We have seniors and a couple of juniors that are our main players. This is it. This is supposed to be a good year for us, and so far, it’s starting out pretty good.”

In the first quarter, Oak Grove quickly overwhelmed Picayune (1-9) as the Lady Warriors pulled together a 14-0 run that led to an 18-4 lead by the end of the quarter.

“We knew of (Picayune’s) struggles,” Swindle said. “They play a lot of freshmen. They do a good job with what they have. We knew coming in that everybody was going to play type of deal.”

The Lady Warriors never looked back as they extended the lead to 33-8 at halftime and held the Maroon Tide to just four points in the second half with a rolling clock in the fourth quarter.

Swindle credits his team’s early-season success due to playing together this past summer, which in turn allowed them to concentrate on developing the team’s defense.

“We have got some good size and good guard play,” Swindle said. “One thing that I think that has helped us was this summer. We got to play this summer. The summer before we didn’t because of Coivd. We have gotten to play more and have worked hard on our defense.”

McKinley Naquin and Taniyah Wilson led the team with eight points each, while Carlassia Harrell and Tyia Morris also posted six points apiece.

“I think they are right there (with 2016 and 2017 teams),” Swindle said. “It’s just a matter of keeping everybody healthy.

“They work hard together. The chemistry is really good. That’s our ultimate goal. It’s just a matter of game by game and seeing what happens.”