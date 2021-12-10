Despite coming off a final four appearance last season, Oak Grove lost several valuable parts of its team.

Understandably with a mostly new group of starters, the Warriors are searching for a new identity. That was certainly the case in Oak Grove’s 50-41 loss to Picayune on Friday night.

“At the beginning, it was nip and tuck, but we kept grinding that defense,” Oak Grove coach Laron Brumfield said. “We kept doing what we needed to do and go some easy baskets and knock some shots down. Next thing you know we relax. That’s what happens when you have a team that’s trying to find their own identity.”

In spite of the end result, the first quarter of the game looked as if the game would trend in the opposite result. Oak Grove nailed three 3-pointers in the first quarter and was efficient on defense which culminated in the Warriors pulling together an 8-0 to and holding a 20-7 lead by the end of the first quarter.

“We came out in the first and was executing the game plan,” Brumfield said. “We knew how they were going to play us defensively. We knew some things that we could do to help us defensively and slow them down. We were doing that and scored 20 points.”

The script quickly changed in the second quarter with Picayune (4-3) rally around point guard Josh Holmes, who scored 10 of his 20 points in the quarter. After Oak Grove sank a bucket at the start of the quarter, the Maroon Tide went on a dominant 20-0 run to take a halftime lead of 30-22.

“(Picayune) came out harder,” Brumfield said. “They came out and fought hard. I felt like they got all of the 50-50 balls. I felt like they outhustled us. It was like I told the team, everything from this loss falls on me. I kind of took some things for granted with this team. I allowed them to do some things that we normally don’t do. We are going to continue to grind and get back to doing what we know how to do and what we need to do to be successful.”

In the third quarter, Picayune’s Dakeith Quinn helped extend the Maroon Tide’s lead by scoring seven of his 13 points in the quarter and extending the lead to 39-27.

Yet between the end of the third quarter and the start of the fourth, Oak Grove rallied with a 9-0 to narrow the score 39-36. However, turnovers plagued Oak Grove (4-4) in the second half, which led to Picayune coming up with an 8-1 run to close the game.

“We had some turnovers, but that’s part of the game,” Brumfield said. “We know what we can do offensively. We know we have some shooters, and we know we have some slashers. We know that we have some guys that can walk around the basket. It’s just a matter of executing consistently. I know we are going to execute perfectly. We have to get consistent. We have to understand that we have to go through our progressions. Sometimes we think that because I touch the ball, I have to shoot it. We are a rhythm team. When we are not in any kind of rhythm, then shots are not going to go in.”

For Oak Grove, the Warriors were led by Aj Maddox, who scored 14 points, while PJ Woodland Chase Pinkston scored eight points.

“(Picayune) did a good job of defending us and making us do somethings that some of our guards haven’t had to do in a long time,” Brumfield said. “We should get better from (the loss). I know we will get better from it.”