﻿Southern Miss baseball is in the midst of one of its best seasons in school history as the Golden Eagles recently cracked the top five in numerous national rankings.

The key to Southern Miss’ success has been its pitching staff, which boasts of being in the top five of the country statistically in earned run average, strikeout-to-walk ratio, strikeouts and walks allowed per nine innings. At the forefront of these feats is one of the best starting weekend rotations in the country with Tanner Hall, Hunter Riggins and Hurston Waldrep. This is the final part of a three-part series that gives an in-depth look at how each of the weekend starters prepares throughout the week leading up to their game.

Part three looks into how Sunday starter Hurston Waldrep’s ardent self-discipline in his diet, the science to his workouts and love for fishing transfer his performance on the mound.

DIET

It’s 6 a.m. Monday morning. Hurston Waldrep starts his day by weighing himself. As he looks down, the scales read 204 pounds, which means he is down almost four pounds after throwing 102 pitches in a 10-strikeout performance against Old Dominion earlier. In that 5-4 Sunday win over the Monarchs, Waldrep burned 4,500 calories.

Waldrep pays close attention to his diet because he is mainly trying to maintain his goal body weight between 208 and 210 pounds.

Immediately, Waldrep heads to the kitchen and makes his standard breakfast of eggs, sausage and pancakes in his first of four meals on the day that gives him 1,200 calories to start the day. On a normal day, he’ll consume between 4,000-4,500 calories, but today he’ll devour just over 6,000 to compensate to recover from the amount of weight he lost a day earlier. Naturally, Waldrep also monitors his water intake, which is an ounce per pound of body weight of water, which in simpler terms comes to about a gallon and a half of water.

After doing extensive research, it’s a routine that Waldrep began doing last fall and became devoted to the routine so his body can be in the best condition possible. Considering that Waldrep has registered several pitches this season that have reached 100 mph, it may be safe to think that it works.

“I’m very strict with what I eat,” Waldrep said. “It’s a very clean diet. I think I can accredit it to what I have done. I feel better the day after (a game or workout). There’s hardly any soreness. My body feels great the day of.”

Waldrep then enters his meal into the app MyFitnessPal to ensure he reaches his calorie mark as well as the correct protein intake and macronutrients. Using the app is not something he does every day, but the day after pitching, it’s almost a necessity to get his body on track to his proper weight.

After eating breakfast, Waldrep heads to his 8 a.m. workout, which will last an hour and a half. Waldrep will eat another prepared meal of chicken and rice to add 1,000 more calories to his day.

Waldrep prepares all of his meals, and as a busy college student, he’ll take advantage of any free time he can get to prepare numerous meals ahead of time. Each meal will vary between salmon, ground beef, or ground deer, and sometimes potatoes, with BBQ sauce or lemon pepper helping mix up each meal.

Come 12 p.m., it’s lunchtime, and the day after a game is the one cheat meal he’ll allow himself to eat each week, partly because it helps increase the calorie intake. Waldrep will choose between Qdoba or Chick-fil-A, but today the beloved chicken chain wins. The order includes the Spicy Chicken Deluxe, a large fry, a 12 count of grilled nuggets and a lemonade to add an additional 1,200 calories.

After lunch, Waldrep begins his throwing routine, which incorporates doing full-body mobility, resetting his hips after pitching a day earlier, along with stretching and numerous isometric exercises in a process that lasts roughly two hours. Waldrep will continue his calorie intake and make a protein shake that consists of banana, strawberry and chocolate protein powder to add 500 more calories.

On the road, things get tricky for Waldrep as he usually will not eat the team meals since it does not fit the parameter of his diet. At the beginning of the season, Waldrep would find nearby restaurants to get his needed meal, which the Director of Player Operations/Development, Keller Bradford, graciously noticed.

“I didn’t want to be that way with him, but he noticed I wasn’t eating the meals he was bringing,” Waldrep explained. “I’d just go eat Chipotle or whatever I could find that was close. I worked out a deal with him where he would get something a little bit healthier for me. It saved me a lot of money.”

To help also with his food management Waldrep will routinely snack to help lower the amount of food he has to eat in each meal. His snacks include Quest or Fairlife protein bars and then either Nesquik or Fairlife chocolate milk.

“I’m a big chocolate milk guy,” Waldrep said.

Later that night, after eating a dinner that consists of grilled turkey, rice and broccoli, Waldrep will break down the film from Sunday’s game by himself.

“It’s pen and paper,” Waldrep said. “It’s comparing this week to last week. Checking progressions and regressions. I’m trying to make sure nothing sticks out and everything stays about the same. This time of year, my fastball velocity will be higher. I’m trying to make sure my breaking pitch and velocity on my slider stays the same. I’m just trying to make sure nothing mechanically is getting too crazy.”

WORKOUTS

Southern Miss’ head strength and conditioning coach Todd Mackovicka will, without question, tell you that Waldrep is the strongest player on USM’s baseball roster – just two weeks ago, Waldrep deadlifted 615 pounds.

Mackovicka has two things he specifically works with Waldrep: doing more plyometrics, an exercise training that uses speed and force to build muscle power and overall power in his body, specifically in his Monday workout.

“The ability for him to produce that kind of force is absolutely ridiculous,” Mackovicka said. It focuses on acutely increasing the power of the body. Then it’s with a series of barbell weights, and weighted vertical jumps, and body weight vertical jumps. We are trying to produce force a lot faster. It’s all for power development.”

On Tuesday will be a flush routine that each pitcher will undergo; however, in Mackovicka’s program, each workout caters to where the athlete is personally sore.

The second thing that is concentrated on is lowering Waldrep’s heart rate. While trying to lower each athlete’s resting heart rate is common in USM’s program, Waldrep’s rate is unusually high and requires more time devoted to working on it.

“That’s just kind of a little factor of the cardiovascular system is working as optimally as we would want it,” Mackovicka explained. “We created a plan to help bring that down. Every week his resting heart rate would go down one or two beats here and there.”

To combat his high heart rate, Waldrep spends 45 minutes on a stationary bike at a low level of intensity. The goal is to maintain a heart rate of around 120 to 140 beats per minute during the exercise.

“We started with the Stairmaster, but he would be on it so long that it was almost not enough to return, so we switched him to the cycle,” Mackovicka said. “It allows me to stress the cardiovascular system without impeding other elements or joints, muscles, or ligaments, the central nervous system so it can still produce a force of power.”

To kill time, Waldrep will watch Ozark on Netflix or put on some of Morgan Wallen or Cody Johnson’s music.

“I just do something to get my mind off watching the clock,” Waldrep said. “I have a bad habit of watching the clock.”

FISHING

As the week draws on, Waldrep has no obscure baseball superstition that leads up to the upcoming game. The sophomore will have his bullpen on Wednesday and then begin to look forward to an afternoon off.

Typically Waldrep will either go hit golf balls at the driving range or, his favorite, go fishing. He’ll typically go fishing at a nearby plot of land that he and his teammates have permission to fish and is typically joined by Will Tynes and Slade Wilks.

For Waldrep, it’s the one time during the week that he escapes from baseball, and it reminds him of his home back in Thomasville, Georgia, where he can enjoy the tranquility that the woods provides for him.

“Where I come from, I live on a big plot of land,” Waldrep said. “In high school, that was my thing to go out in the woods and get away from everything and mentally relax and have some fun. Fishing is my outlet from baseball. We’ll fish til dark and watch the sunset.”

Finally, at the end of each day, like everything else Waldrep does, he is routinely in bed between 8:30 and 9 p.m. to do it all over again. While he admits it’s all a tiring routine, Waldrep says he constantly reminds himself of the goals he is regularly chasing.

“Sometimes I do (get tired of the routine),” Waldrep said. “At the end, I realize what I’m doing this for. I have an end goal that I want to get to. Sometimes I have to sit back and say there is a reason you are doing this. You are here for a reason. If you don’t do it, then you probably won’t get to your end goal. It all has a purpose with everything that I do. It’s all to get that goal.”