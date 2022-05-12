Petal had its opportunities to open the Class 6A title series with a win, but errors on the field and mental miscues led to the Panthers taking a 3-1 loss on Wednesday night at the Southern Miss Softball Complex.

Despite putting up eight hits and drawing a pair of walks, the Panthers stranded eight base runners.

“I thought we swung the bat okay,” Petal coach Wendy Hogue said. “We squared some balls up, but we didn’t do enough to win that ball game. That’s a very good ball team. We thought we would need three runs to win it. That’s what we talked about before. We knew they were going to score some runs. They had three and we didn’t get there, so we didn’t do enough to win it.”

After Petal stranded two runners on base in the first inning, Hernando took a 1-0 lead in third as the Lady Tigers took advantage of a Panther error. Petal’s starting pitcher Natalie Herrington gave up a leadoff single and then committed a throwing error to first, which moved the lead runner to third. Hernando’s Avery Wolfe drove in a run off an RBI sac fly.

“We had seven or eight freebies that we allowed,” Hogue said. “They legitimately scored two of those runs right there. Hat’s off to a good Hernando team. I’m thanks for the best two out of three. We have two more games coming.”

One of Petal’s biggest missed opportunities to score came in the fourth after Emma Kate Fimiano led off with a single and then Ryleigh Wallace was hit by a pitch. The Panthers’ first flew out, with the second out occurring after a sac bunt, yet Petal struck out to end opportunity.

Hernando extended its lead in the fifth after scoring a pair of runs. Herrington gave up a two out single to Rylee Ester who stole second. Wolfe and Julia Shaw both delivered back-to-back RBI doubles to push the Lady Tigers’ lead to 3-0.

Herrington completed the game and recorded five strikeout and allowed two earned runs off seven hits.

“They scored two of those runs with those back-to-back doubles right after a leadoff single,” Hogue said. “They earned that. We did get beat. That’s probably the first time this season that we have gotten beat. We missed some signs. We just have to play a little better and a little more focused.”

Petal’s lone of the game in the bottom of the seven as Kinley Hogue hit a solo home run to center fielder off relief Hernando’s relief pitcher Janna Shaw.

“I think (our team) still thought they still had it until the very last swing,” Hogue said. “I thought we squared some up early on. If we could have got out early and put something on the board.”

Julie Shaw, who was Hernando’s starting pitcher, struck out five batters, walked two and gave up seven hits as she completed the game.

“I thought their pitcher did a good job of changing speeds and keeping us off balance early,” Hogue said. “When we did square hits up we didn’t have runners where they needed to be. We just didn’t do enough to win a ball game. I do feel good about tomorrow though.

Petal and Hernando will play Game 2 on Thursday at 5 p.m. at the Southern Miss Softball Complex.