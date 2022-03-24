SUMRALL – In typical rivalry fashion, Sumrall and Purvis's game came down to the last at-bat, which resulted in the Lady Bobcats holding on to a 3-2 win on Thursday.

The game's end was dictated by Sumrall's top two players of the night with pitcher Brandi Bond and hitter Olivia Herrin as the duo helped the Lady Bobcats stay undefeated in region play and improve the team's record to 12-3.

With the game tied at 2-2 and with two strikes, Herrin led the bottom of the sixth off with a solo home run to dead center to give Sumrall a late 3-2 lead.

"It was down the middle," Herrin said. "I knew we needed runs, so I just put the ball in play, and it went over. I was just staying focused and trying to hit the ball.

"We are a really strong team. We have great pitchers and great bats all the way through the lineup. We are just so athletic, and I think this (12-3 start) is where we should be."

Purvis was from done, as the Lady Tornados entered the game averaging 12 runs per game, and Bond understood as she faced the top of the order. Leadoff hitter Elise Jackson, who was 0-for-3, started the inning with a single. After coming up with a flyout, Sumrall intentionally walked Andee Robertson, who was 2-for-3 on the night. With two runners on base and one out, Bond clamped down as she came up with a strikeout and a comeback groundball to her to end the game and cap off her complete game.

"I just had to stay calm, stay focused and throw what I can do," Bond said. "I just knew that I had to work in the circle, stay relaxed, do my job, and let everything behind me work."

Bond allowed two earned runs off five hits, struck out four batters and walked five while Herrin finished 1-for-3 with two RBIs.

"Brandi did an excellent job tonight," Robertson said. "They had been putting up a lot of numbers on the board with runs, so I was proud of her performance tonight.

"Oliva is on fire. She has been big. She had two strikes, and that home run turned out to be the game-winner."

Purvis jumped out a 2-0 lead by the third inning. Alley Young put the Lady Tornados on the board with two outs in the first inning with an RBI single. Then in the third inning, Lillie Hale drove in a run with an RBI single. Yet, in both instances, Purvis left runners on base in each of those innings. The Lady Tornados left runners on base in every inning, with Purvis stranding eight in total.

"We couldn't string together hits when we needed it," Purvis coach David Entrekin said. "We left a few key runners on. I always tell the girls that when you play a good team, you can't give them anything. We gave them just enough for them to get the win."

Sumrall scored both its runs in the bottom of the third after Purvis committed a pair of errors to allow the Lady Bobcats to score.

Sumrall opened the inning by loading the bases after reaching base with a single, a throwing error and drawing a walk. Summer Powers then hit a ball straight at Purvis' starting pitcher Hannah Lower, who made a bad throw to home to allow the first run to score. On the next at-bat, Herrin drove in a run with an RBI sac fly to tie the game at 2-2.

"We had a couple of defensive miscues that came back and hurt us and we left a couple runners on," Entrekin said. "You can't do that against a good team."

The unearned runs undermined Lower's strong night in the circle as she held Sumrall to four hits, one earned run and walked three batters in six innings.

"Hannah pitched great," Entrekin said. "To be honest, that might be the best game she has pitched all year. She battled. To hold a good team like Sumrall to three runs, and if we make a couple of plays, then that home run could have been the only run.

"I only can look at the positive sense, but in the back of my mind, I'm frustrated because I thought we could have won. I think our girls see that we can definitely beat them if we play our softball."

For Robertson, the win was an illustration of the talent and maturity that her team has displayed this season and is why she believes her team can make a run for the state title.

"It's been a great start," Robertson said. "I think after making the second round of the playoffs gave them the confidence they needed.

"They finally saw that (success) last year and got hungry for it. We told them that we feel like they have a chance to make a run this year. We just have to play ball."