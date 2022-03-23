﻿For his entire football career, Tylan Knight has been regularly told that he was not tall enough.

After transferring from Ole Miss to Southern Miss, the defensive back is looking to prove otherwise in his final college football season. Yet ironically, his 5-foot-8 stature is what kept Knight from possibly becoming a Golden Eagle earlier in his career, but more on that later.

In high school, Knight was a crucial part of helping Pearl High School reach back-to-back state championship appearances and was deemed the best player in Mississippi by multiple local outlets. In his senior year in 2017, the Pirates went undefeated to claim the 6A title, with Knight posting 1,047 all-purpose yards and scoring 14 touchdowns that included two punt return scores. On defense, he recorded 117 tackles, 18.5 TFLs, five sacks, deflected 10 passes, forced four fumbles, and two interceptions.

Time after time in high school, Knight proved that his size didn’t matter. His lack of size has been a driving force for him, and he credits his family helping him develop his confidence.

“I didn’t do it alone,” Knight said. ‘I had my big brother, my dad was in my ear, and I had a lot of cousins in my ear motivating and telling me they believed in me, so I believed in myself. I wasn’t going to have somebody tell me that I couldn’t do it. I was going to prove to them that I could do it.

“I’ve always been that guy that if you tell me I can’t do something, I’m going to show you that I can do it. I definitely took that to the field.”

As his college recruitment began in the fall of 2017, no major schools took an interest in Knight. Former Southern Miss coach Jay Hopson would only offer Knight a grayshirt spot.

A grayshirt is when a team offers a player enrollment on scholarship at the start of the second semester, after the upcoming season. The athlete then has five years to play four seasons, with the ability to redshirt at some point.

Athletes who grayshirt are allowed to enroll as students. They go to class for the first semester as part-time students, either at the school or at a junior college, without starting their eligibility clocks. Then they begin as full-time students on scholarship. Grayshirts have commonly been used by programs that oversign, which means not having enough roster spots for all of their commits.

“At the time (Hopson) was telling me that I wouldn’t be a full scholarship player,” Knight said. “I would have to go through a year and greyshirt and pay for a year. I didn’t want to go to college having that extra weight with having to pay for college and worry about that. At the time, it wasn’t a good decision for me.

“It was a different coaching staff at the time. He visited me a couple of times, but we could never come to an (agreeing) point.”

As his senior season drew on, Louisiana-Lafayette became Knight’s top choice, which had now-Southern Miss defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong recruiting him. Still, the future Southern Miss connections unknowingly continued to build for Knight. Southern Miss head coach Will Hall’s father, Bobby, previously coached with Knight’s former head high school coach John Perry. Perry, who Will Hall refers to as an uncle, was Bobby Hall’s former offensive line coach prior to his head coaching job at Pearl.

“Tylan Knight was the type of kid that Southern Miss made a living off of,” Perry said. “Back in the day, that was the type of kid Southern Miss signed that played their butt off. It’s not Hopson’s fault, but (college coaches) fall into to the trap of the Alabama model that everybody has to be this tall, this long and weigh this much. To a certain extent, there is a lot of that is true. On the flip side of that, it doesn’t hurt to take a chance on a kid that might be a bit of an underdog.”

Will Hall was well aware of Knight’s talent, especially since he had known him since roughly the sixth grade through Perry.

“Anybody who does their homework knew who he was; he had already made a name for himself,” Hall said. “He took Pearl to the state title the year before, and then they won it the next year. Tylan was one of the best players in the state his junior year and was the best player in the state his senior year. I think with college recruiters, there are some parameters that you have to fit to be a player. A lot of times, that’s true. We see it in the NFL. You have to be a certain height, a certain weight and a certain speed, but there are exceptions to every rule and Tylan is one of those. If you are deficient in one attribute, you have to have extra in other attributes and he has a lot of extra attributes. He is super explosive and super twitchy, but that’s what makes him who he is. He has unbelievable competitiveness about him that you can feel when you are around him.”

Knight’s recruitment took off after the 2017 Mississippi-Alabama All-Star game, which saw Team Mississippi win 42-7.

Southern Miss student coach Jake Smithhart, who was Knight’s quarterback at Pearl, fondly remembered watching the game on television. Smithhart and Knight’s relationship stems as far back as the duo being three years old playing baseball, football and soccer together until college.

“I remember (the MS-AL game) pretty good because I was watching it on TV,” Smithhart said. “I started to see everything on Twitter blow up about him making an interception and having a few big hits. I was just sitting there smiling because people were finally seeing what that kid is made of.

“He has always found a way to defy the odds. He’s short and everything, but that guy is an insane player, and he’s just awesome to be around.”

Knight came up with three punt returns for 45 yards, recorded five tackles and an interception. While those numbers may not seem big, Knight’s effort set up touchdowns and noticeably killed any of Team Alabama’s momentum. Although Knight was the shortest player between both the Alabama and Mississippi rosters, he won Co-MVP for Team Mississippi.

“I was getting a couple of looks from a couple of other schools before the Mississippi-Alabama game,” Knight said. “After that game, that’s when I feel like my recruiting took a step to the next level.”

Knight received several Division I offers, including an offer from then-Ole Miss coach Matt Luke, which resulted in him signing with the Rebels. Knight saw action in various roles at Ole Miss as he played running back and special teams and then switched to defensive back later in his career. Knight says it taught him a valuable lesson to always stay mentally prepared.

“It was a big learning curve,” Knight said. “You keep your head down no matter the obstacles. You have to keep your head down and work. You wait for your turn, so you have to stay ready. You can never think that you are too far off because you are never as far off as you think you are.”

When Knight opted to enter the transfer portal, it was essentially a no-brainer with the number of ties he had to Southern Miss, not to mention his former Ole Miss teammates Lakevias Daniel and Jay Stanley encouraging him to make the move.

Knight went from being offered just a grayshirt to having USM being one of the first schools to call him as soon as he hit the portal.

“It was different coaches, and I’m not knocking Coach Hopson, but I’m very grateful to have the opportunity,” Knight said. “Not many people get that opportunity, so I’m thankful. It’s my last season, and I’m hungry for it. You have to want it. I’m trying to do everything extra and do everything to put myself in the right position to graduate and get on the field and help my teammates.

“I can’t be more thankful to have the opportunity.”

As Southern Miss’ spring football practice enters its final weeks, Knight’s versatility on the field will be utilized that could see him handle punt returns, play in the secondary, and even take snaps on offense.

“He’s a great fit for here,” Hall said. “He has already taken on a leadership role. He’ll be dynamic in the kicking game. He’s doing a great job on defense, and there may be sometimes we slip him on offense too, once he gets everything down.

“He walks around with a chip on his shoulder every day. He was told he was too short to be a great football player his whole life, and he wakes every day wanting to prove everybody wrong. That’s Southern Miss, right?”