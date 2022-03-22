It was a domino effect of ugly for Sacred Heart as the Crusaders were mercy-ruled in five innings by Stringer in a 12-1 home loss on Monday night.

The Crusaders (7-3, 1-2) committed five errors that resulted in eight unearned runs, while their lineup struck out 11 times.

From the top of the first inning, things went south for Sacred Heart, with starting pitcher Cale Baugh walking two batters and hitting another to load the bases for the Red Devils. Stringer (11-3, 3-0) capitalized with an RBI sac fly and back-to-back RBI singles.

“We had a bad start and it’s important for us to get off to a good start,” Sacred Heart coach Larry Watkins said. “Right off the bat we got off to a bad start and fell behind. I think we had five errors in the game and struck out 11 times out of 15 outs. You can’t expect to win playing like that. (Stringer) has a good team. They were in the final four in 1A last year and they have a team that can contend for state this year.”

Despite the bad start, Baugh began to settle down as he struck out the last two batters to end the inning. In the second, Baugh gave up a single, but then induced a ground ball to pick up the first out inning. However, Baugh had to step off the mound due to a hip injury.

“Cal had a bad inning in the first inning,” Watkins said. “He had some walks. His arm was good. But he has been battling an injury. I thought (Andrew) Grubbs came in and pitched well.”

Grubbs took over on the mound but gave up a run from a fielder’s choice that extended Stringer’s lead to 4-0.

In the third inning, the Red Devils drew a one-out walk, which was followed by back-to-back errors. After coming up with an out at home, a throwing error by Sacred Heart’s catcher resulted in Stringer scoring two runs. The Red Devils then came up with an RBI single, while a dropped fly ball in left field and a wild pitch scored three more runs to extend Stringer’s lead to 9-0.

“You have to make plays,” Watkins said. “They put the ball in play. They don’t strike out a lot. We have to play better. We still have several freshmen playing. They have to grow up fast when you are playing teams like this.

“I thought we just had areas where we lost focus out there. You can’t give up unearned runs because a team like that will take advantage of them.”

Things did get much better in the fourth with an RBI single that was set up by a wild pitch. In three innings, Grubbs struck out four batters, allowed three earned runs, walked two batters and hit two more.

In the top of the fifth inning, Sacred Heart’s Brad Marrero came up with two strikeouts, but the night of frustration continued. With two outs, Marrero appeared to have pitched a clean inning, but the third strike got away from Grubbs, who was moved to catcher. Marrero came up with the ball but overthrew first base, which let two more runs score, before another run scored on an error to push the Red Devil’s lead to 12-0.

Sacred Heart’s lone game of the night came in the bottom half of the frame, which was on an RBI single with two outs by Marrero.

“It’s growing pains when you have young kids that are playing,” Watkins said. “We just have to come out and work on fundamentals. That’s what it’s all about with making fundamental plays.”