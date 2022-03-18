While Southern Miss baseball has found a remedy for its midweek games this season, the Golden Eagles now face a new problem with Sunday games. Inability to drive in runners on base and an ugly eighth inning by the bullpen culminated in Southern Miss dropping its third Sunday game of the season with a 7-3 loss to Florida Atlantic.

“We are 2-3 on Sundays,” Southern Miss coach Scott Berry said. “We need to learn how to win there. More importantly, we have had two opportunities on Sundays now to sweep on series, and we just haven’t gotten the job outside of opening weekend against North Alabama.

“Going into the series, we knew we had a good team to face with FAU. We knew they weren’t going away after two losses. The intensity you have to bring on Sunday just wasn’t there today.”

Berry blamed the Sunday losses on his team falling into the “trap,” which is being satisfied with just winning a series.

“I think that’s being satisfied with where you are in this particular situation and the Jacksonville State situation,” Berry said. “I hate to say it (but) we talk about the trap, and the trap is that you have won the series and that you are satisfied with it. Certainly, I would hate to think that was the case but it certainly it didn’t appear different than that. Offensively, we didn’t put good swings on anything.”

EARLY OPPORTUNITIES

Southern Miss (13-7, 2-1) left runners on base six of the nine innings on the day, but the Golden Eagles missed on early opportunities after leaving two runners on base in the first and the bases loaded in the third.

Instead, the Golden Eagles only came away with a pair of runs, both of which came from solo home runs. In the second inning, Carson Paetow hit his third home run of the season to give USM a 1-0 lead. FAU tied the game with an RBI double in the fourth, but Will McGillis delivered his third home run of the year in the bottom of the frame to put Southern Miss back ahead 2-1.

SCHOOL RECORD TIED

Southern Miss’ pitching staff tied a school record of 19 strikeouts in the game. The feat was previously reached last season against Northwestern State, with the other occurrence happening in 1949 against Loyola.

The Golden Eagles’ starting pitcher Hurston Waldrep, who was the lone bright spot of the day, contributed 11 strikeouts while walking one batter and allowing one run off four hits.

“(Waldrep) gave us a chance to win,” Berry said. “He really pitched out of it.

“We just didn’t back him offensively. We didn’t do anything well enough to win a baseball game today.”

On top of Southern Miss stranding 10 runners on base, Florida Atlantic’s pitchers combined to give up eight free bases with six hit batters and two walks.

THE UGLY EIGHTH

Southern Miss’ bullpen had an uncharacteristic day as it gave up nine of FAU’s 14 hits. Seven of those hits came in the eighth, which allowed FAU (14-7, 1-2) to break the game open with a five-run inning.

“I think they inherited 10 runners and gave up four runs,” Berry said. “In the eighth, the five-run inning, that was a classic case of two strikes. We couldn’t put them away with two strikes.

“It’s kind of funny you get 19 strikeouts, but in that particular inning, we couldn’t get the punch out. It was the two-strike hitting that put the dagger in us.”

The Golden Eagles had to use four pitchers to get out of the inning. In the ninth inning, the Owls also added another run to extend their lead to 7-2.

Southern Miss added a run in the ninth with an RBI double from Dustin Dickerson, but the effort was too little too late.

“Nothing really worked for us today,” Berry said. “Our bats never woke up. They stayed in bed this morning. Outside of a couple of solo home runs there that we were living off, we left 10 runners on. It wasn’t the runners left on base that bothered me. It was the situational hitting that would have put runs on the board that we left. That’s the biggest thing. What we did so well yesterday in the game with situational hitting, scoring runs, and just continuing to add that eluded us today.”

Southern Miss will head to New Orleans on Tuesday to face UNO, with first pitch set for 6:30 p.m.