For Southern Miss, there was no game-changing performance, no spectacular moments; it was simply well-played baseball by the Golden Eagles. As a result, USM rallied from a three-run deficit and came up with a 6-4 Saturday win.

"If you look at the anatomy of that game, it was much different (than Friday)," Southern Miss coach Scott Berry said. "There wasn't a whole lot of big innings by big hits. For us anyway, it was situational baseball.

"We had just routine groundballs to score runs that we had missed in those opportunities before. It was just situational baseball that kept us in the game and kept moving us closer."

EARLY PITCHING DUEL

Southern Miss' starting pitcher had his work cut out for him as he faced off against FAU's potent lineup and the Owls' starter Tibur Rivero.

Each pitcher pitched three clean innings, but Riggins had at least one runner reach base in every inning he pitched, which Berry credited to FAU's lineup.

"(Riggins) had to pitch really hard today," Berry said. "He had runners on in every inning. He pitched five and two-thirds. It wasn't a clean inning one of those times. They were able to get runners on, pressure him and make him work. It was probably the most pitches he has thrown with the least amount of innings at over 100 pitches."

Through five innings, Rivero seemed to have control as he was at 54 pitches until the sixth inning and allowed just one run off one hit.

BIG SWINGS

Southern Miss' first run scored was Rivero's only blemish early on as it was a solo home run by Reece Ewing, his fifth of the season, in the third inning to give the Golden Eagles a 1-0 lead.

"(Ewing) put a really good swing on it," Berry said. "He has swung the bat well. He is in the three-hole for a reason. He's seeing the ball good, and he is hitting the ball good. After that, a good offense hits us with a three-run homer to make it 3-1. Once again, we were able to climb ourselves back in with really no big blows. It was just putting people on, moving people over and getting people in."

FAU answered right back with a three-run home run in the fifth inning. In the sixth, the Owls added another run with an RBI double to extend their lead to 4-1.

Riggins was pulled after putting two runners on base with two outs. The right-hander finished the game by allowing four runs off six hits, walking two batters, hitting two and striking out nine.

Like Riggins, Rivero's outing also ended in the sixth inning after putting runners on first and second. Dustin Dickerson capitalized on the situation and delivered an RBI single, with Christopher Sargent later driving in a run on a fielder's choice to cut the deficit to 4-3.

Rivero allowed three runs off four hits but hit two batters, walked one and struck out another.

BULLPEN GETS IT DONE

After the sixth, each team's bullpen decided the difference in the game.

Southern Miss used three arms with Dalton Rogers, Landon Harper, and Garrett Ramsey, who gave up three hits, walked two batters, and struck out five while holding FAU scoreless. Harper earned the win, while Ramsey picked up his second save of the season.

"(Riggins) really got in there and competed today," Berry said. "He gave his team a chance. He handed it off to Rogers, who did a great job for us. Then Landon Harper and Ramsey came in there to get the save. Really proud of that pitching staff against a good offensive club at FAU."

By comparison, the Owls were forced to use four arms as they combined to give walk six batters, hit two batters, striking out one batter and allow three runs off three hits.

"We know that their pen is not what they want it to be," Berry said. "If we can get in there, then that's what we need to do. The sooner that we can do that, the better that we are going to be for it. Hats off to our offense with how they were able to grind that thing out and get that win."

In the seventh, Southern Miss added two more runs, with Gabe Montenegro driving in a run on a fielder's choice with Carson Paetow later i on a wild pitch. In the eighth inning, Montenegro drew a walk to add another run and push USM's lead to 6-4. ng

"We were able to create innings and pressure them and take advantage of it," Berry said. "We have seen that allude us at times this year. We created those opportunities and missed on them. But today and yesterday, we were able to capitalize on those."

Sunday's first pitch against Florida Atlantic is set for 10:30 a.m.